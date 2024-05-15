How to get the Bubble Wand in Animal Well

The Bubble Wand in Animal Well is one of the most useful items in the game. Using it, you can summon bubbles that will help you reach tricky platforms and chests. The base Bubble Wand, or the B. Wand, only lets you summon one bubble at a time. However, later in the game, you can get an upgraded version to summon more than one at a time.

That said, finding the Bubble Wand in Animal Well is quite a journey. Animal Well is an open-world game, so you can go to any part of the map whenever you want, as long as you have the means to reach your destination. You can go after the Bubble Wand very early in the game, as there are no special items to reach its location.

Where to find the Bubble Wand in Animal Well?

First, go left from where you found the very first telephone near the four flames. Then, you will find a room with two Penguin Statues. Look near their feet and you should notice two fruits. Although they are not necessary for getting the wand, you can collect them as they can be helpful during your journey.

The room with the Swans (Image via Bigmode)

Then, keep going left. After passing two rooms, you will reach a room with a chest on a glass platform. You can collect it for resources. After that, jump down the hole in the bottom left corner of the room and you will drop on a walkway, after which you should see two swans walking under it.

Go past the walkway, jump out from the top left corner opening, and reach the room with the fish statue. This statue rhythmically drops water and is part of a puzzle. To solve it, use the crank to position the pillars in such a way that the water drops bounce off them and reach the basin on the left-hand side pillar.

Get the B. Wand to create platforms (Image via Bigmode)

With enough water, the small bar on the pillar will turn yellow and the door on the left will open. Once the door is opened, go left and brace yourself. There are three other rooms after this and are not difficult to navigate. To beat them, you will have to meticulously jump over bubbles and cross the room. It’s a good introduction to the bubble mechanic produced by the Bubble Wand in Animal Well.

Once you beat the Seahorse room, you are all set to earn your prize. You will reach a room with the chest in the middle. Open the chest and receive the Bubble Wand in Animal Well.