There are 16 main quests available in Nexon's latest release, The First Berserker Khazan. The game was released globally on March 27, 2025, and is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5. Fortunately, The First Berserker Khazan features a lot of playable content, including 58 trophies and numerous quests.

Completing the main story of The First Berserker Khazan will take you approximately 30-35 hours. That said, let's take a look at all the quests available in the game.

All main quests from The First Berserker Khazan

All main quests in The First Berserker Khazan (Image via NEXON)

Banished Hero (Mount Heinmach) Trials of the Frozen Mountain (Stormpass) - Stormpass' Phantom of Combat (Top of Stormpass) *Bonus Mission* Forgotten Temple (Embars Ruins) First Act of Revenge (Phraugh Village) - Jar Enthusiasts (Cradle of Jars) & Night of Tragedy (Bhangau Residence) *Bonus Missions* Strange Stench (Skoffa Cave) - Blacksmith's Heirloom (Spider's Tomb) *Bonus Mission* Traitor Revealed (Palemion Citadel) - Kaleido (Silent Temple) & Pavel's Final Words (Knivesveil Hideout) *Bonus Missions* Veiled Knives (Nadin Quarry) - Human Xilence (Nameless Cavern) & Final Conquest (Abandoned Citadel) *Bonus Missions* Devoured Village (El Ravaca Village) - Why Have You Forsaken Us? (El Ravaca Sector No. 4) *Bonus Mission* Inconceivable Truth (Linon Mine) - Escaping Linon Mine (Linon Mine No. 2) & Last Command (Linon Mine Labor Camp) *Bonus Missions* Witch's Castle (Lake City Aldevir) - Lacrima (Aldevir Central District), Unrequited Love (Ivy Annex) & Valuus's Axe (Aldevir Chaos Laboratory) *Bonus Missions* Hermit Mountains (Rephalan Mountains) - Atlante the Precise (Wastus Canyon) *Bonus Mission* Corruptor's Fortress (Vaisar Gate) - Crimson Trace (Skalpel's Secret Office), Last Sentinel (Sentinel's Fortress) & Transcendental Sword (Darion Castle) *Bonus Missions* Strange Melody (Rovelion Imperial Theater) - Centurial Order (Annex of the Grand Central Theatre) & Remnants of Chaos (Merchant Group Disappearance Site) *Bonus Missions* Fall of the Empire (Capital City Vitalon) - Disobedience (Outskirts of Vitalon), Charon's Chains (Vitalon Underground Passage), Birth of Evil (Vitalon Residence) & The Vow (Great Temple Underground Ruins) *Bonus Missions* Bloodied Sanctuary (Great Temple) Mater of Chaos (Imperial Palace)

