How long does it take to beat The First Berserker: Khazan?

The First Berserker: Khazan is one of the latest additions to the souls-like genre, which has generated a lot of hype around it. It is an action RPG that places you in the shoes of Khazan, a general of the Pell Los Empire. He embarks on a quest for revenge after being falsely branded as a traitor and ruthlessly tortured. The game is set in the Dungeon Fighter Online (DNF) Universe and follows the creation of its first berserker.

Souls-like titles are known for their above-average play time and a high degree of replayability. This article finds out where The First Berserker: Khazan ranks on the spectrum and how long it takes players to beat Khazan.

Note: How much time a game will take to complete will depend from person to person. Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How long does it take for you to beat The First Berserker: Khazan?

Khazan is a highly anticipated souls-like title (Image via Nexon)

Khazan is a souls-like title, which means that the majority of playtime will be spent exploring regions, figuring out how to defeat regional mobs, and most importantly, killing bosses. However, The First Berserker: Khazan follows a mission-based structure similar to the Nioh franchise. Furthermore, there are other factors that affect the play time, like the difficulty level you're playing it on. The harder the difficulty, the more time it'll take to figure out the game.

The game features numerous unique missions and collectibles (Image via Nexon)

If you're just going through the main story, completing the campaign will take around 30-35 hours. However, the game also features numerous bonus missions that Khazan can acquire from certain NPCs. Tackling all of these will further extend the playtime by 10-15 hours, adding up to a total of 40-45 hours.

100% will be a massive time investment (Image via Nexon)

However, if you're planning to 100% the game, it'll take much longer. There are a total of 57 achievements players will need to hunt.They must find all collectibles, complete all bonus missions, and experience all the endings the game has to offer. Aside from that, there are other prereuqisites. Players must perform all of the above on the normal difficulty of the game and without summoning the Spirit of Advocacy.

Thus, you must start a new playthrough if you've failed any of the two mentioned prerequisites. Managing all of this will tale around 55-60 hours if you're starting anew.

Check out our other guides on The First Berserker: Khazan

