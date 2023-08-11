Both Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd are anime-themed 3D action RPGs from developer HoYoverse. Being the newer entry in the series, the former borrows a lot from its predecessor. As such, the developers have added in a handful of easter eggs and references to their prior works for players to find. These references, while impactful, do not directly alter the story of Star Rail in any way.

Curious readers can find a set of substantial references to Honkai Impact 3rd in the Honkai Star Rail in the article below.

Note: Spoilers for both Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Star Rail will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

All easter eggs and references to Honkai Impact 3rd in Honkai Star Rail

Welt

The most direct and obvious connection to Honkai Impact 3rd is via Welt aka Welt Yang. The Welt in Honkai Star Rail is the same Welt from Honkai Impact 3rd. He has travelled from the world of Honkai 3rd, after the events of A Post Honkai Odyssey.

This is clearly indicated by his behavior toward Luocha in one of the character-oriented side quests, as well as from his splash art. Due to this, Star Rail can be considered as an offshoot world from the Imaginary Tree present within Honkai Impact 3rd.

Other characters from the Honkai Impact 3rd universe

Star Rail also features a ton of characters who share appearances and mannerisms that are quite alike to their Honkai 3rd counterparts. The most notable examples would be Himeko and Sushang. However, unlike their counterparts in Honkai 3rd, these versions share different origins.

Another remarkable example would be Luocha, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Otto Apocalypse, one of the main antagonists of Honkai Impact 3rd. His resemblance was enough to send chills down Welt’s spine, although it was concluded that Luocha bears none of the sinister motives of Otto Apocalypse.

Finally, previously unplayable characters only mentioned within lore also make a cameo in Star Rail. Kafka and Yangqing are the best representatives of this example.

Himeko’s broken sword from the Final Lesson short

Himeko’s broken sword can be seen within the Herta Space Station, lying in the museum of Curios. It bears a striking resemblance to the same sword used by the Himeko of Honkai Impact 3rd to subdue the Herrscher of the Void during the brilliant animated short, Final Lesson.

This is a clear nod to Himeko’s sacrifice and is a great easter egg for fans of both games.

Haxxor Bunny in Silver Wolf’s Trailer

The final major reference to Honkai Impact 3rd is seen within the Silver Wolf character-introduction trailer. She is seen playing Honkai Impact 3rd on her cellphone, using the character Haxxor Bunny - albeit very poorly.

Both hackers share uncanny resemblances in both personality and appearance, and this is a clever nod from developer HoYoverse to the more eagle-eyed players of both titles.

