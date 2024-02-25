The missions in Helldivers 2, much like the game itself, don't take themselves too seriously, at least not in the shooting bugs and rogue automatons part. Helldivers 2 does not have a single-player campaign, yet, as the game is touted (and perhaps best experienced) as a co-op game. However, there are some missions that do allow and are tailored for solo gameplay, which, despite the sheer challenge, can be quite fun.

The missions in Helldivers 2 are divided into factions, i.e., Terminids and Automatons. Once you complete the brief prologue sequence, you and your friends are free to choose any of the missions with either faction, as long as you and your squad have access to equipment powerful enough to tackle the challenges on offer.

That being said, here's a look at all the team and solo missions in Helldivers 2.

List of all missions in Helldivers 2

While the mission structure of Helldivers 2 is fairly straightforward, selecting the right one can feel like a daunting task, especially for solo players. Although there are distinct solo missions in Helldivers 2, it's quite easy to get them mixed with the squad-based missions.

To help you avoid that, here's a list of all solo and squad missions in Helldivers 2:

Solo missions

Terminid faction:

Spread Democracy (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Activate E-710 Pumps (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Upload Escape Pod Data (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Conduct Geological Survey (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Retrieve Valuable Data (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Eliminate Brood Commander (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Eliminate Charger (40 minutes)

Automaton faction:

Pump Fuel to ICBM (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Spread Democracy (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Upload Escape Pod Data (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Conduct Geological Survey (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Sabotage Supply Bases (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Terminate Illegal Broadcast (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Sabotage Supply Bases (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Terminate Illegal Broadcast (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Sabotage Air Case (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Eliminate Automaton Hulk (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Destroy Transmission Network (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Eliminate Automaton Devastator (40 minutes)

Team missions

Terminid faction:

Eradicate Terminid Swarm (10 minutes)

(10 minutes) Emergency Evacuation (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Launch ICBM (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Purge Hatcheries (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Blitz: Search and Destroy (12 minutes)

Automaton faction:

Eradicate Automaton Forces (10 minutes)

(10 minutes) Blitz: Search and Destroy (12 minutes)

(12 minutes) Emergency Evacuation (40 minutes)

(40 minutes) Eradicate Automaton Forces (10 minutes)

Note that solo missions can also be attempted with a squad. However, it cannot be done the other way around.

The solo missions usually offer a much wider time limit, making them a bit more accessible without compromising their difficulty. While, yes, trying to solo missions can be quite tough, they aren't impossible to complete. The trick to beating missions in Helldivers 2 is perseverance and picking up the right loadout for the right job.