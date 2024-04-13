All modes in Gigantic Rampage Edition

Gigantic Rampage Edition modes are worth discussing to understand the core gameplay element of this unique entry from Gearbox Publishing. In that regard, it has primarily a full-length game and a short-match setup, which is the standard offering from most titles in the MOBA segment.

Basics aside, each mode has more intricate gameplay differences, demanding different strategies during a fight. For instance, you might want to pick a late-game hero for the Rush mode, where they will enter the battle with the maximum level. For longer matches, however, a balanced pick is necessary for more sustained fights.

Here is a deep dive into all modes available in the Gigantic Rampage Edition.

What are the modes in Gigantic Rampage Edition?

Gigantic Rampage Edition isn’t free-to-play, but it features two primary modes, namely Clash Rush, along with a vast roster of over 20 characters to make up for the price tag. You can also enter the practice arena and host custom matches, respectively.

Further details about each of the game modes have been outlined below.

Image showing all the game modes available in Gigantic (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Clash Mode

This is the standard 5v5 mode of full length, where heroes start at base level and farm their way up for the end-game battles. This calls for a longer match duration in which each team gets three opportunities to wound the enemy Guardian.

Prepare yourself for some intense battles, as opponents will try to flank you while you accumulate power points. Speaking of which, you need 100 points to trigger the Guardian attack.

As the terrain transforms at a point in the match, a clash phase is initiated, thrusting players to partake in intense fights, marking the clash phase. This auto-balancing feature kicks in when either team concludes their fifth rampage or when a Guardian has been wounded twice.

Rush Mode

The Rush Mode in Gigantic Rampage Edition boasts quicker matches and a lucid gameplay loop. Each hero enters the arena at max level, so you get access to all their abilities. You can swap out a character at any phase of the battle from the airship.

The objective is to deliver a single wound to the opposing Guardian to obtain victory. It takes about 10 minutes to wind up this game mode, considering there are no map changes or creatures involved in the battle.

Practice arena

As specified, the game has a single-player practice arena where you can try out different heroes and wield their abilities against dummies. The testing ground has no lurking enemies or Guardian, so feel free to summon any creature and use them for training.

You will also come across special areas containing AI enemies that apply status effects.

The custom mode is self-explanatory, as it can only be used to host private matches with friends. Select a map or assign teams to players, and you'll find options to do it all.

You can check out our article on the Gigantic Rampage Edition beginner's guide.