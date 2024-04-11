Beginner's guide to Gigantic Rampage Edition

After years of anticipation, Gigantic Rampage Edition has finally made its grand return, reviving the exhilarating blend of MOBA and shooter mechanics that captivated a dedicated fan base. If you're considering diving into this fast-paced, hero-based battleground, there's no better time than now. Although the game boasts visually stunning graphics and engaging mechanics, it might overwhelm newcomers.

This beginner's guide is crafted to give you a solid footing in this title, ensuring you can join the fray with confidence.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Basic beginner's guide for Gigantic Rampage Edition

Pick a role that suits the best for you (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

In Gigantic Rampage Edition, you'll find yourself in 5v5 matches with a twist. Each team is guarded by a colossal creature. The core objective? Power your Giant Monster to overpower and pin down the opponent's titan, leaving it vulnerable to a group onslaught. This unique setup promises a blend of strategy, teamwork, and chaotic fun.

Choosing Your role

Understanding your role in Gigantic Rampage Edition is crucial. You can choose from three distinct playstyles:

Front Line: These tanks are your team's shield, boasting high health and damage. Positioned at the forefront, they absorb enemy aggression, protecting the more vulnerable members of the team.

Damage: As the name suggests, these characters deal significant damage. Their agility allows for swift strikes against opponents, although their survivability is low. Timing and positioning are key.

Support: Often underrated but vital for victory, supports heal and buff their teammates. A skilled support can sway the tide of battle, making them indispensable for a well-rounded team.

The importance of stamina and movement

In this game, stamina management is crucial. Each character's movement and abilities drain stamina, which replenishes outside of combat.

Familiarize yourself with your character's stamina consumption to avoid being caught vulnerable by enemies. Remember, being out of stamina at the wrong moment can lead to devastating outcomes.

Understanding gameplay and objectives in Gigantic Rampage Edition

Collect Power points to overpower the other Monster with yours (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Gigantic Rampage Edition offers two primary modes: Clash and Rush. Clash is a quicker, more strategic variant, often wrapping up in around 10 minutes.

Regardless of the mode, the primary goal remains to accumulate 100 power points. These points enable your giant to attack the enemy's, demanding a mix of strategy and combat prowess.

Power points can be collected from specific portals on the map or by defeating enemy players.

The Rampage Phase

Achieving a Rampage by collecting 100 power points signals a critical phase where your team's guardian charges the enemy. This phase is your chance to deal significant damage to the opposing titan. However, it's also a moment when strategic play is paramount; dying here can cost your team dearly.

The Final Clash

Inevitably, battles in the game culminate in an intense final clash. Guardians relocate, and the map constricts, forcing teams into decisive confrontations. This auto-balancing mechanism ensures that matches are engaging from start to finish, preventing drawn-out stalemates.

With its unique blend of strategy, action, and team-based gameplay, Gigantic Rampage Edition offers a fresh take on the hero shooter genre. Its fast pace sets it apart from competitors, promising exhilarating gameplay without the downtime that plagues similar titles.

Coupled with the promise of free DLC, Gigantic Rampage Edition, which costs just $19.99, offers incredible value for both newcomers and veterans of the original game.

