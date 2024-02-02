All Monopoly Go Prize Parade event milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Prize Parade event is a golden opportunity for players to accumulate rewards and boost their profiles within the game. The event comprises 49 milestones in total, each offering unique and valuable prizes. Players can earn a whopping 16,325 free dice rolls, making it an event that promises significant gains for those actively engaging with it.

This article details the rewards tied to specific milestones and offers useful tips to excel in this event.

All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event

Monopoly Go Prize Parade is the ongoing limited-time event that is set to conclude on Feb 5, 2024, at 3 pm UTC. The heart of this latest event lies in its milestones and the corresponding rewards that players can earn. The details regarding the reward system are given below:

Milestones Points Required Rewards 1 5 7 Peg-E Token 2 5 20 Dice Rolls 3 5 Green Sticker Pack 4 10 Cash 5 50 130 Dice Rolls 6 10 10 Peg-E Token 7 15 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 15 15 Peg-E Token 10 100 225 Dice Rolls 11 20 Cash 12 25 Green Sticker Pack 13 25 20 Peg-E Token 14 25 Cash 15 250 475 Dice Rolls 16 30 15-minutes Rent Frenzy 17 35 Yellow Sticker Pack 18 40 35 Peg-E Token 19 45 Cash 20 450 Carnival Coconut Token 21 50 100 Dice Rolls 22 50 55 Peg-E Token 23 50 10-minute High Roller 24 60 Pink Sticker Pack 25 700 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Cash 27 70 Blue Sticker Pack 28 60 85 Peg-E Token 29 70 125 Dice Rolls 30 550 Cash 31 100 150 Dice Rolls 32 150 5-minute Cash Boost 33 200 105 Peg-E Token 34 250 Cash 35 1,000 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 300 125 Peg-E Token 37 350 200 Dice Rolls 38 400 Cash 39 500 Purple Sticker Pack 40 2,000 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 600 20-minute High Roller 42 650 170 Peg-E Token 43 700 850 Dice Rolls 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 Dice Rolls 46 800 210 Peg-E Token 47 850 Purple Sticker Pack 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500 Dice Rolls + Purple Sticker Pack

This event encompasses diverse in-game resources such as cash, sticker packs, and timed rewards like the high roller and rent frenzy, providing players with valuable tools for advancing. Including Carnival Coconut and Peg-E tokens adds an extra layer of allure to the event.

How to be more successful in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event

To thrive in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event, players need strategic approaches to accumulate points efficiently. The primary method for scoring points in this event is landing on the Utility and Tax tiles. Each landing on the Utility tile earns two points, while the Tax tile rewards players three points.

Note that Tax Tiles offer more event tokens than Utilities, making them the preferred target for players aiming to maximize their gains. These tiles are strategically positioned closer to each other, increasing your chances of landing on either and scoring valuable points. Additionally, missing the Tax Tiles may lead you to the Railroad, providing a backup plan for tournament tokens.

Utilizing roll multipliers is a tempting option to boost rewards, but it comes at the cost of consuming more dice rolls. Fortunately, the event provides ample free dice rolls to help players achieve their objectives.

In conclusion, the Prize Parade is a grand celebration of milestones and rewards, inviting players to navigate the board strategically, claim their prizes, and emerge victorious.