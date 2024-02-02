All Monopoly Go Prize Parade event milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Prize Parade event is a golden opportunity for players to accumulate rewards and boost their profiles within the game. The event comprises 49 milestones in total, each offering unique and valuable prizes. Players can earn a whopping 16,325 free dice rolls, making it an event that promises significant gains for those actively engaging with it.

This article details the rewards tied to specific milestones and offers useful tips to excel in this event.

All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event

Monopoly Go Prize Parade is the ongoing limited-time event that is set to conclude on Feb 5, 2024, at 3 pm UTC. The heart of this latest event lies in its milestones and the corresponding rewards that players can earn. The details regarding the reward system are given below:

MilestonesPoints RequiredRewards
157 Peg-E Token
2520 Dice Rolls
35Green Sticker Pack
410Cash
550130 Dice Rolls
61010 Peg-E Token
71510-minute Cash Grab
815Green Sticker Pack
91515 Peg-E Token
10100225 Dice Rolls
1120Cash
1225Green Sticker Pack
132520 Peg-E Token
1425Cash
15250475 Dice Rolls
163015-minutes Rent Frenzy
1735Yellow Sticker Pack
184035 Peg-E Token
1945Cash
20450Carnival Coconut Token
2150100 Dice Rolls
225055 Peg-E Token
235010-minute High Roller
2460Pink Sticker Pack
257001,000 Dice Rolls
2680Cash
2770Blue Sticker Pack
286085 Peg-E Token
2970125 Dice Rolls
30550Cash
31100150 Dice Rolls
321505-minute Cash Boost
33200105 Peg-E Token
34250Cash
351,0001,400 Dice Rolls
36300125 Peg-E Token
37350200 Dice Rolls
38400Cash
39500Purple Sticker Pack
402,0003,000 Dice Rolls
4160020-minute High Roller
42650170 Peg-E Token
43700850 Dice Rolls
441,600Cash
45750900 Dice Rolls
46800210 Peg-E Token
47850Purple Sticker Pack
48900Cash
494,0006,500 Dice Rolls + Purple Sticker Pack

This event encompasses diverse in-game resources such as cash, sticker packs, and timed rewards like the high roller and rent frenzy, providing players with valuable tools for advancing. Including Carnival Coconut and Peg-E tokens adds an extra layer of allure to the event.

How to be more successful in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event

To thrive in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event, players need strategic approaches to accumulate points efficiently. The primary method for scoring points in this event is landing on the Utility and Tax tiles. Each landing on the Utility tile earns two points, while the Tax tile rewards players three points.

Note that Tax Tiles offer more event tokens than Utilities, making them the preferred target for players aiming to maximize their gains. These tiles are strategically positioned closer to each other, increasing your chances of landing on either and scoring valuable points. Additionally, missing the Tax Tiles may lead you to the Railroad, providing a backup plan for tournament tokens.

Utilizing roll multipliers is a tempting option to boost rewards, but it comes at the cost of consuming more dice rolls. Fortunately, the event provides ample free dice rolls to help players achieve their objectives.

In conclusion, the Prize Parade is a grand celebration of milestones and rewards, inviting players to navigate the board strategically, claim their prizes, and emerge victorious.