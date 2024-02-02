All Monopoly Go Prize Parade event milestones, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Prize Parade event is a golden opportunity for players to accumulate rewards and boost their profiles within the game. The event comprises 49 milestones in total, each offering unique and valuable prizes. Players can earn a whopping 16,325 free dice rolls, making it an event that promises significant gains for those actively engaging with it.
This article details the rewards tied to specific milestones and offers useful tips to excel in this event.
All milestones and rewards in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event
Monopoly Go Prize Parade is the ongoing limited-time event that is set to conclude on Feb 5, 2024, at 3 pm UTC. The heart of this latest event lies in its milestones and the corresponding rewards that players can earn. The details regarding the reward system are given below:
This event encompasses diverse in-game resources such as cash, sticker packs, and timed rewards like the high roller and rent frenzy, providing players with valuable tools for advancing. Including Carnival Coconut and Peg-E tokens adds an extra layer of allure to the event.
How to be more successful in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event
To thrive in the Monopoly Go Prize Parade event, players need strategic approaches to accumulate points efficiently. The primary method for scoring points in this event is landing on the Utility and Tax tiles. Each landing on the Utility tile earns two points, while the Tax tile rewards players three points.
Note that Tax Tiles offer more event tokens than Utilities, making them the preferred target for players aiming to maximize their gains. These tiles are strategically positioned closer to each other, increasing your chances of landing on either and scoring valuable points. Additionally, missing the Tax Tiles may lead you to the Railroad, providing a backup plan for tournament tokens.
Utilizing roll multipliers is a tempting option to boost rewards, but it comes at the cost of consuming more dice rolls. Fortunately, the event provides ample free dice rolls to help players achieve their objectives.
In conclusion, the Prize Parade is a grand celebration of milestones and rewards, inviting players to navigate the board strategically, claim their prizes, and emerge victorious.