All Monopoly Go Rover Rally rewards, how to get Rovers, and more

Hours ago, Scopely added the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament to the renowned board game. The event was introduced shortly after the conclusion of the Pod Pursuit event. The new tournament offers great milestone and leaderboard rewards (all of which can be easily obtained). It started at 2 PM ET on 6 June 2024 and will conclude at 2 PM ET on 7 June 2024.

Rover Rally celebrates the Martian theme in the title as it runs along the Martian Treasure Dig and Mars Metropolis pickup events. This article will guide you to learn about the rewards and how to progress in the event.

What are the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Rover?

During the Monopoly Go Rover Rally event, you will be grouped along with 99 other tycoons. You will be rewarded based on your progress in your group's leaderboard.

Monopoly Go Rover Rally leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Rover Rally tournament:

1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 850 free rolls, and Cash

Five-star Purple sticker pack, 850 free rolls, and Cash 2nd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 600 free rolls, and Cash

Five-star Purple sticker pack, 600 free rolls, and Cash 3rd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 400 free rolls, and Cash

Five-star Purple sticker pack, 400 free rolls, and Cash 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, 300 free rolls, and Cash

Four-star Blue sticker pack, 300 free rolls, and Cash 5th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, 250 free rolls, and Cash

Four-star Blue sticker pack, 250 free rolls, and Cash 6th position: Three-star Red sticker pack, 200 free rolls, and Cash

Three-star Red sticker pack, 200 free rolls, and Cash 7th position: Three-star Red sticker pack, 150 free rolls, and Cash

Three-star Red sticker pack, 150 free rolls, and Cash 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 100 free rolls, and Cash

Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 100 free rolls, and Cash 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 75 free rolls, and Cash

Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 75 free rolls, and Cash 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 50 free rolls, and Cash

Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 50 free rolls, and Cash 11th-15th position: 25 free rolls and Cash

25 free rolls and Cash 16th-100th position: Cash

You need to obtain Rovers to get rewards in the Rover Rally tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can easily score and obtain Rovers in the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament by following this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the bonus option by landing on the Chance tiles.

Step 2: Initiate a Shutdown on an opponent's board or complete a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. You can obtain a Mega Heist by getting three gold bars or rings.

Step 3: Collect Rovers.

Here's a look at how you can get Rovers from the Monopoly Go Rover Rally event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Rovers

Shutdown Success - Four Rovers

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Rovers

Large Heist - Six Rovers

Bankrupt - Eight Rovers

Mega Heist - 12 Rovers

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament?

30 Milestone rewards are available in the Rover Rally daily tournament. This includes a whopping 4000 free dice, rare sticker packs, and more than 100 laser guns for the Martian Treasure Dig event.

Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the Rover Rally event:

Milestone Points Required Rover Rally Rewards 1 30 4 laser guns 2 60 50 free rolls 3 40 One-star green sticker pack 4 100 75 free rolls 5 140 5 laser guns 6 175 5 minutes high roller 7 140 7 laser guns 8 180 Two-star yellow sticker pack 9 190 8 laser guns 10 200 175 free rolls 11 220 10 laser guns 12 230 Three-star pink sticker pack 13 240 175 free rolls 14 300 12 laser guns 15 400 275 free rolls 16 375 25 minutes mega heist 17 425 15 laser guns 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 free rolls 20 650 18 laser guns 21 550 Cash 22 700 Four-star blue sticker pack 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 free rolls 25 900 25 laser guns 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 900 free rolls 28 1,600 15 minutes cash grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 free rolls

Besides Rover Rally, many events are currently live in Monopoly Go. You can participate in those events to obtain rewards that will help you move to higher boards.

