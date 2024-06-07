All Monopoly Go Rover Rally rewards, how to get Rovers, and more

Hours ago, Scopely added the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament to the renowned board game. The event was introduced shortly after the conclusion of the Pod Pursuit event. The new tournament offers great milestone and leaderboard rewards (all of which can be easily obtained). It started at 2 PM ET on 6 June 2024 and will conclude at 2 PM ET on 7 June 2024.
Rover Rally celebrates the Martian theme in the title as it runs along the Martian Treasure Dig and Mars Metropolis pickup events. This article will guide you to learn about the rewards and how to progress in the event.
What are the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Rover?
During the Monopoly Go Rover Rally event, you will be grouped along with 99 other tycoons. You will be rewarded based on your progress in your group's leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Rover Rally tournament:
- 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 850 free rolls, and Cash
- 2nd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 600 free rolls, and Cash
- 3rd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 400 free rolls, and Cash
- 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, 300 free rolls, and Cash
- 5th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, 250 free rolls, and Cash
- 6th position: Three-star Red sticker pack, 200 free rolls, and Cash
- 7th position: Three-star Red sticker pack, 150 free rolls, and Cash
- 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 100 free rolls, and Cash
- 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 75 free rolls, and Cash
- 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 50 free rolls, and Cash
- 11th-15th position: 25 free rolls and Cash
- 16th-100th position: Cash
You can easily score and obtain Rovers in the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament by following this step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the bonus option by landing on the Chance tiles.
Step 2: Initiate a Shutdown on an opponent's board or complete a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. You can obtain a Mega Heist by getting three gold bars or rings.
Step 3: Collect Rovers.
Here's a look at how you can get Rovers from the Monopoly Go Rover Rally event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Rovers
- Shutdown Success - Four Rovers
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Rovers
- Large Heist - Six Rovers
- Bankrupt - Eight Rovers
- Mega Heist - 12 Rovers
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament?
30 Milestone rewards are available in the Rover Rally daily tournament. This includes a whopping 4000 free dice, rare sticker packs, and more than 100 laser guns for the Martian Treasure Dig event.
Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the Rover Rally event:
Besides Rover Rally, many events are currently live in Monopoly Go. You can participate in those events to obtain rewards that will help you move to higher boards.
