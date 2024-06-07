All Monopoly Go Rover Rally rewards, how to get Rovers, and more

Monopoly Go Rover Rally offers impressive rewards in plenty (Image via Scopely)

Hours ago, Scopely added the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament to the renowned board game. The event was introduced shortly after the conclusion of the Pod Pursuit event. The new tournament offers great milestone and leaderboard rewards (all of which can be easily obtained). It started at 2 PM ET on 6 June 2024 and will conclude at 2 PM ET on 7 June 2024.

Rover Rally celebrates the Martian theme in the title as it runs along the Martian Treasure Dig and Mars Metropolis pickup events. This article will guide you to learn about the rewards and how to progress in the event.

What are the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get Rover?

During the Monopoly Go Rover Rally event, you will be grouped along with 99 other tycoons. You will be rewarded based on your progress in your group's leaderboard.

Monopoly Go Rover Rally leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Rover Rally tournament:

  • 1st position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 850 free rolls, and Cash
  • 2nd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 600 free rolls, and Cash
  • 3rd position: Five-star Purple sticker pack, 400 free rolls, and Cash
  • 4th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, 300 free rolls, and Cash
  • 5th position: Four-star Blue sticker pack, 250 free rolls, and Cash
  • 6th position: Three-star Red sticker pack, 200 free rolls, and Cash
  • 7th position: Three-star Red sticker pack, 150 free rolls, and Cash
  • 8th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 100 free rolls, and Cash
  • 9th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 75 free rolls, and Cash
  • 10th position: Two-star Yellow sticker pack, 50 free rolls, and Cash
  • 11th-15th position: 25 free rolls and Cash
  • 16th-100th position: Cash
You need to obtain Rovers to get rewards in the Rover Rally tournament (Image via Scopely)

You can easily score and obtain Rovers in the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament by following this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the bonus option by landing on the Chance tiles.

Step 2: Initiate a Shutdown on an opponent's board or complete a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. You can obtain a Mega Heist by getting three gold bars or rings.

Step 3: Collect Rovers.

Here's a look at how you can get Rovers from the Monopoly Go Rover Rally event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Rovers
  • Shutdown Success - Four Rovers

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Rovers
  • Large Heist - Six Rovers
  • Bankrupt - Eight Rovers
  • Mega Heist - 12 Rovers

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Rover Rally tournament?

30 Milestone rewards are available in the Rover Rally daily tournament. This includes a whopping 4000 free dice, rare sticker packs, and more than 100 laser guns for the Martian Treasure Dig event.

Here are all the Milestone Rewards in the Rover Rally event:

MilestonePoints RequiredRover Rally Rewards
1304 laser guns
26050 free rolls
340One-star green sticker pack
410075 free rolls
51405 laser guns
61755 minutes high roller
71407 laser guns
8180Two-star yellow sticker pack
91908 laser guns
10200175 free rolls
1122010 laser guns
12230Three-star pink sticker pack
13240175 free rolls
1430012 laser guns
15400275 free rolls
1637525 minutes mega heist
1742515 laser guns
18500Cash
19600400 free rolls
2065018 laser guns
21550Cash
22700Four-star blue sticker pack
23800Cash
241,000650 free rolls
2590025 laser guns
261,300Cash
271,500900 free rolls
281,60015 minutes cash grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 free rolls

Besides Rover Rally, many events are currently live in Monopoly Go. You can participate in those events to obtain rewards that will help you move to higher boards.

