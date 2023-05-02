All monster types in Redfall revealed

The first thing that players need to know about Redfall is the complete list of enemies that will be present in the game. As previously revealed, the main antagonists of Arkane’s new game will be vampires. However, these vampires will be further divided into different sub-types and classes, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. Knowing these differences will allow players to strategize and plan accordingly, making it easier for them to exploit any weaknesses.

All the information that is currently known about enemies has come directly from Arkane Studios. While there have been internal tests, the developers have routinely showcased new features in their upcoming FPS title. Let’s look at all the enemy types you'll have to deal with in Redfall.

Redfall’s enemy variety offers different kinds of challenges for players

Challenging enemies are a staple of any good game, and Redfall won’t be an exception to this rule. Arkane's previous game, Deathloop, received critical acclaim, so expectations are high for Redfall.

Here are some of the enemies players can expect to encounter as they explore the vast open world:

Vampires: These are the most common enemies in Redfall. While the weaker ones have a low health pool, they can still dodge attacks and deal damage. Players must either kill them with a final blow to their hearts or finish them off with one-shot weapons.

These are the most common enemies in Redfall. While the weaker ones have a low health pool, they can still dodge attacks and deal damage. Players must either kill them with a final blow to their hearts or finish them off with one-shot weapons. Cultists: The weakest enemy players will encounter and can be taken down with single shots. They’re the closest thing to a human enemy players can find in the game.

The weakest enemy players will encounter and can be taken down with single shots. They’re the closest thing to a human enemy players can find in the game. Bloodbags: They are former humans who have now mutated into vile creatures. Players are advised to keep their distance as these monsters explode in close proximity.

Elite enemies

Players will encounter these enemies less often. These foes are stronger than their common counterparts and have additional ways of dealing damage.

Angler: Female vampires who move fast and fly. While more information is awaited, they appear to have something similar to a psionic-grabbing ability.

Female vampires who move fast and fly. While more information is awaited, they appear to have something similar to a psionic-grabbing ability. Shroud: Shrouds have magical abilities that can turn players blind by surrounding them with darkness. They can also throw projectiles that can deal significant damage.

Shrouds have magical abilities that can turn players blind by surrounding them with darkness. They can also throw projectiles that can deal significant damage. Rook: Slow vampires with a massive health pool and the ability to deal tons of damage. Vampire Gods summon them in the game.

Apart from the enemies mentioned above, players will encounter Underbosses and Vampire Gods. The former are mini-bosses, while the latter are the most challenging monsters in the game. Information about both will be more widely available once players begin exploring Redfall.

Readers are advised to look out for more types of enemies when they start their adventure. This article will be duly updated with the new information once it's available.

