All monsters in Content Warning and how to escape them

Along with providing you and your crew of Spookstubers with viral clips, Monsters in Content Warning will also have you running for your dear life. Finding that perfect eerie creature to hit the algorithm and going viral on Spookstube is an essential part of the game, but you need to come back alive to do so. Each monster in Content Warning requires different strategies if you want to escape from their clutches.

Eager Spookstubers fret not. With this guide, we will teach you to escape from the monsters in Content Warning so that you can film the ultimate spooky clip and go viral with your friends.

Note: This article is a work in progress. We are yet to encounter a few of the many spooky creatures you can find in the game. The article will be updated accordingly.

Guide to escape all monsters in Content Warning

Your journey to become the best Spookstuber will be perilous (Image via Landsfall Publishing)

Content Warning's gameplay will have you and three of your buddies going on dangerous treks to find and capture clips of various monsters so that you can go viral and earn enough revenue to fulfill the quota before the next cycle begins. The more threatening the monster is, the more viral you will get, therefore earning you more money.

Monsters in Content Warning does not have specific names, but people have found the name from the game files. Referring to these creatures by these names, here's how you and your crew can escape them:

Spider: Avoid its web at all costs. Try to run away once you have gotten enough footage.

This covers everything you need to know about the monsters in Content Warning. Remember to upload your footage to Spookstube if you want to go viral and be the best Spookstuber.