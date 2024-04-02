Content Warning has become a raging sensation in the gaming scene, with the Steam player chart reaching over 200,000 player counts. Developers Landfall is known for creating parody games, and it is evident that the studio tried to satirize horror vlogging channels on popular social media platforms. The developer previously parodied the popular battle royal PUBG, with its game, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds.

The gameplay is simple; you and four buddies dive into spooky anomalies to find horror footage and help your video channel gain traction. However, the revenue you generate will rely heavily on the monsters you encounter.

In this extensive guide, we help you learn more about how you can become the ultimate horror vlogger in Content Warning.

How to play Content Warning

Filming terrible monsters for views? Count me in! (Image via Landsfall Publishing)

If you are familiar with Lethal Company, you should not have any problem understanding how Content Warning works. Instead of going to abandoned facilities in distant moons and working till you die for your corporate overlord, you are a horror vlogger who must find the most entertaining clip to go viral.

Like Lethal Company, there is a time window where your revenue needs to hit the quota. As you progress through the game, each quota will rise meaning you will need to venture into the depths for more horrifying beasts. But be warned, the dangers will increase as you try to find more spooky monsters, similar to moons from Lethal Company.

Now let us review some essential steps to play Content Warning.

Gearing up

Proud Spookstubers get ready! (Image via Landfall Publishing)

As mentioned, the game is very similar to Lethal Company, so before you venture into the depths, you will need to gear up. You will get access to your camera by default, while the rest of the essential gadgets in Content Warning can be bought from the money you get from your views on Spooktube.

The terminal can be located outside the building where you and your crew of ghosthunters will spawn.

Heading into the depths

Beware of the dangers lurking within the depths (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Once you have finished gearing up, head to the capsule and make your way into the depths. Remember one of your buddies will need to use the camera so it is advisable to stick together. However, you do not need to forage scraps like Lethal Company, so it makes it easier if you stick near each other while finding monsters.

Keep in mind that the camera is essential. So do your best to ensure the cameraman survives.

The spicier the footage, the more revenue you generate

Remember to find Spooky monsters (Image via Landfall Publishing)

The best part about vlogging in Content Warning is that the game records everything you do on camera, including your voice. The fattest cut of your revenue will come from the dangerous monsters you encounter. Keep your surroundings in mind while heading into the depths, and do not be afraid to take risks.

However, once you film the spooky monster of your liking, quickly head back to the capsule to get out. Staying for a long time will do more harm than good.

Process and upload your video

Remember to upload your footage to go viral (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Once you and your team are out of the depths, go to the machine that processes your video so that you can upload it. It should be located on the left side of the elevator.

After you obtain the disk, head into the building and interact with the large TV screen to upload your experience on Spooktube.

That covers all the essential steps required if you want to be a successful Spooktube content creator in Content Warning. If you are enjoying the game, check out our article regarding some essential Content Warning mods that will make your life easier.