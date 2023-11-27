Lethal Company Moons tier list

Lethal Company is a co-op horror shooter with a single goal: to traverse the desolate ecosystems of various moons in collecting scrap for a corporation known as the Company. While exploring these moons, you will encounter numerous perils, ranging from ferocious alien creatures to strange abnormalities. You can deal with these threats by utilizing your wits and employing the various equipment you obtain by selling scraps.

Every moon in the game has a distinct life type and a unique set of challenges. The higher the difficulty, the more valuable loot you will find from these areas. This list will rank all the moons available in the game from the highest difficulty to the lowest.

All Lethal Company moons ranked in a tier list

Lethal company moons in tier list format (Image via Sportskeeda)

As you salvage scraps to complete the quote set by the company, you will come across a diverse range of living forms and frightening monsters on each of Lethal Company's moons. There are currently eight moons and biomes, omitting Gordion 71, the company headquarters. Some of these moons are quite easy to navigate, while others offer challenging, high-risk-high-reward gameplay.

This list will rank all of the moons in Lethal Company in terms of difficulty. The S-tier indicates that the moon is the most challenging, while C indicates the challenge is easier.

S - tier

Titan

Rend

Both Titan and Rend are the endgame farming grounds. These moons offer some of the best loot in the game while being extremely challenging, with deadly foes lurking around every room.

Rend is one of the last three moons in the game, and it provides a completely different atmosphere. It is dark and covered with frost. Although it is not as challenging as Titan, Rend is still full of deadly monsters.

A - tier

Dine

Both Rend and Dine have comparable loot, with the only difference being that the latter has higher monster spawn rates at night, and the lights are relatively far away, making it a difficult world to traverse in the dark.

B- tier

Offense

March

March and Offense offer similar credits and complexity, and these moons will be a breeze for those gamers who have a fair bit of experience in the gameplay loop of Lethal Company. The treasure they supply is of middling value, but it might serve as a useful farming field if you are short by a few credits while buying any equipment.

C- tier

Assurance

Vow

Experimentation

Assurance, Vow, and Experimentation are essentially there to familiarize you with the gameplay. These moons are among the easiest in the game and provide little to no challenge. They are also the least valuable in terms of scrap.

