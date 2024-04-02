All unlockable upgrades and gadgets in Content Warning

Content Warning allows you to purchase and unlock upgrades and gadgets to take down with you on trips to the Old World. Given the horrors that lurk below and the need to survive such adventures, you will surely want to invest in these.

Content Warning tasks you to dive into the horrors of the Old World with your friends and film scary clips there. Provided you are able to make it back, you can upload the clips to SpookTube and hope that it goes viral. Views bring in revenue which you can then invest.

The game has been a runaway hit ever since its launch on April 1, 2024. The developers' choice to let players claim it for free for a limited period also helped massively, with Content Warning currently boasting a 24-hour concurrent player peak of 204,439.

Content Warning: Every unlockable upgrades and gadgets

The kiosk is on the left (Image via Landfall Games)

To purchase upgrades and gadgets, step out of the house. The kiosk will be on your left. Walk up to it and you will get the option to order the ones you want, provided you have the cash.

Lights upgrades and cost

Lights upgrades and cost (Image via Landfall Games)

Light is your best friend down there in the Old World but the battery for the stock flashlight runs out pretty fast. You do need to shine a light to capture pristine footage for your SpookTube.

Items Cost Old Flashlight 20$ Flare 40$ Modern Flashlight 150$ Long Flashlight 200$ Modern Flashlight Pro 500$ Long Flashlight Pro 600$

Medical upgrades and cost

Medical upgrades and cost (Image via Landfall Games)

You can die at the drop of a hat in-game. Take our advice, and invest in these.

Items Cost Hugger 100$ Defibrillator 300$

Gadgets upgrades and cost

Gadgets upgrades and cost (Image via Landfall Games)

They are pretty self-explanatory. Buy them, take them on your dive, and figure out how they brighten up your misadventures.

Items Cost Boom Mic 100$ Clapper 100$ Goo Ball 150$ Shock Stick 400$

Emote upgrades and cost

Emote upgrades and cost (Image via Landfall Games)

The Emote upgrades add a bit more humanity to the Content Warning gameplay. Who doesn't want to applaud while their friends die to a laser in a dark room?

Items Cost Applause 100$ Confused 120$ Workout 150$ Dance 103 300$ Dance 102 400$ Dance 101 500$ Backflip p1 600$ Gymnastics 800$

Emote 2 upgrades and cost

Emote 2 upgrades and cost (Image via Landfall Games)

The emote bandwagon continues with Emote 2. To be honest, it does provide quite a few colorful additions, should you have the cash to burn on it.

Items Cost Caring 50$ Ancient Gestures 80$ Ancient Gestures 2 220$ Yoga 500$ Workout 2 750$ Thumbnail 1 800$ Thumbnail 2 900$ Ancient Gestures 1 1,000$

Music upgrades and cost

Music upgrades and cost (Image via Landfall Games)

Alas, there are none. Music upgrades aren't currently available in Content Warning. Given that the developers have added the option, we will likely see them appear sometime soon. Till then, hum your favorite tune and provide entertainment for your party.

