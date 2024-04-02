All unlockable upgrades and gadgets in Content Warning

Content Warning allows you to purchase and unlock upgrades and gadgets to take down with you on trips to the Old World. Given the horrors that lurk below and the need to survive such adventures, you will surely want to invest in these.
Content Warning tasks you to dive into the horrors of the Old World with your friends and film scary clips there. Provided you are able to make it back, you can upload the clips to SpookTube and hope that it goes viral. Views bring in revenue which you can then invest.
The game has been a runaway hit ever since its launch on April 1, 2024. The developers' choice to let players claim it for free for a limited period also helped massively, with Content Warning currently boasting a 24-hour concurrent player peak of 204,439.
Content Warning: Every unlockable upgrades and gadgets
To purchase upgrades and gadgets, step out of the house. The kiosk will be on your left. Walk up to it and you will get the option to order the ones you want, provided you have the cash.
Lights upgrades and cost
Light is your best friend down there in the Old World but the battery for the stock flashlight runs out pretty fast. You do need to shine a light to capture pristine footage for your SpookTube.
Medical upgrades and cost
You can die at the drop of a hat in-game. Take our advice, and invest in these.
Gadgets upgrades and cost
They are pretty self-explanatory. Buy them, take them on your dive, and figure out how they brighten up your misadventures.
Emote upgrades and cost
The Emote upgrades add a bit more humanity to the Content Warning gameplay. Who doesn't want to applaud while their friends die to a laser in a dark room?
Emote 2 upgrades and cost
The emote bandwagon continues with Emote 2. To be honest, it does provide quite a few colorful additions, should you have the cash to burn on it.
Music upgrades and cost
Alas, there are none. Music upgrades aren't currently available in Content Warning. Given that the developers have added the option, we will likely see them appear sometime soon. Till then, hum your favorite tune and provide entertainment for your party.
