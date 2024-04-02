Can you play Content Warning on Steam Deck?

Readers curious whether they can play Content Warning on Steam Deck will be pleasantly surprised, as publisher Landfall Publishing’s newest title runs almost flawlessly on the portable handheld gaming PC.

However, the game is not officially Steam Deck verified, and players may experience issues that could potentially hamper the ghost-hunting experience.

A breakdown of the optimized settings and pitfalls of running Content Warning on Steam Deck is provided below.

Content Warning on Steam Deck runs without major hiccups

Content Warning on Steam deck runs well (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Thankfully, Content Warning boots up and runs fine on Valve’s popular handheld gaming PC. The game was tested on a Linux PC with the Proton Experimental Steam Play compatibility tool.

The game ran flawlessly, and given the rather low system requirements for the title, running it on the Steam Deck should not prove to be a major hurdle.

The best settings for Content Warning on Steam Deck

Content Warning on a Linux PC (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Readers can refer to the following set of in-game graphics settings for Content Warning, optimized for the Steam Deck:

Resolution : 1920x800 (native)

: 1920x800 (native) Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen VSync : Off

: Off Max Framerate : 60 or 90 frames per second, for the LCD and OLED Steam Decks respectively. Capping the frame rate is highly recommended to save power.

: 60 or 90 frames per second, for the LCD and OLED Steam Decks respectively. Capping the frame rate is highly recommended to save power. Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : On

: On Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Brightness: Leave at the default value of 0.00.

Additionally, readers can set the following values on their Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED via the Performance tab:

Frame Limit : Leave unchanged.

: Leave unchanged. TDP Limit : 10 Watts

: 10 Watts Enable HDR : Optional.

: Optional. GPU Clock : Leave unchanged.

: Leave unchanged. Scaling Mode : Keep at “Auto”.

: Keep at “Auto”. Scaling Filter: Keep at the default value of “Linear”.

You can also enable the on-screen display to view the frames per second to monitor performance.

Major pitfalls to consider while playing Content Warning on the Steam Deck

While Content Warning runs without major hiccups on the Steam Deck, there are a few things to keep in mind when playing the game.

For starters, the game is not yet Steam Deck verified, and can have strange bugs and issues that are not limited to the following:

Unoptimized controls

Deck UI scaling issues

Miscellaneous other Proton-related bugs that have not been squashed yet.

Overall, these issues are minor and should be fixed in due time. Valve should update the Proton Experimental and Proton Hotfix channels to address these bugs rather soon.

Content Warning is a co-op survival horror title from Landfall Publishing, released for PC via Steam on April 1, 2024. It combines elements from Lethal Company and Phasmophobia in a vibrant low-poly aesthetic package. The game is available for free until April 2, 2024, at 9 am PT.