Is Content Warning free to claim?

The surprise, viral smash hit from Landfall Publishing, Content Warning graced the Steam storefront on April 1, 2024. This co-op horror title is free to claim for a limited period, after which players must pay to purchase the full game. As such, readers must make haste in grabbing it lest they miss out on this opportunity.

A breakdown of the game, its pricing, and details on how to claim it are given below.

Content Warning is free to claim until April 2, 2024

Grab your copy ASAP! (Image via Landfall Publishing)

As detailed on the game's official Steam storefront page, Content Warning is not exactly a free-to-play game. Landfall Publishing released the game on April 1, 2024, via Steam for $7.99.

That said, users can grab and add it to their Steam library entirely free of charge until April 2, 2024, in a gesture of goodwill from Landfall Publishing.

A countdown timer is linked above, detailing the hours left until the game leaves the free-to-claim period.

Remember that the title's availability may depend on the number of Steam keys in stock. As such, readers should grab their copy as soon as possible.

How to claim your copy of Content Warning

Steam page for the game (Image via Steam)

Claiming your copy of the game will require you to create a Steam account. If you already possess one, follow the list of steps below:

Boot up the Steam webpage and/or PC client.

Type in “Content Warning” within the “Search” tab.

Hit Enter, and click on the game’s store page.

Scroll down until you reach the section with the “Add to account” green button.

Click on it, and accept the dialog boxes that pop up (if any).

The game should now be added to your Library, permanently.

You can now head to your Steam Library, and download the game as usual to launch it. Note that the initial launch may take some time thanks to the background setup/services involved.

Content Warning is a co-op horror title from developers Skog, Zorro, Winyl, Philip, and the PetHen released exclusively for PC via Steam. The game has players cooperating together as they explore the haunted Old World to film supernatural events, which are then uploaded to SpookTube with the ultimate goal of racking up views.

The game was released on April 1, 2024, and combines the best of Phasmophobia and Lethal Company to deliver a highly addictive experience that is a joy to play with friends.