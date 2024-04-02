Can Content Warning be played offline or not is something many players might be wondering about when going into Landfall Games' latest co-op survival-horror game. Much like Phasmophobia, Outlast Trials, and most recently, Lethal Company, this is a co-op game that allows you to squad up with your friends and go on a haunting adventure.

The main premise is very much reminiscent of a classic co-op survival game, such as Dead by Daylight, Hunt Showdown, and Sons of the Forest. However, the main draw of Landfall Games' latest title is its co-op element, i.e., teaming up with your buddies, and just having fun, while also trying to complete the given objectives.

Since Content Warning is marketed as a co-op experience, it unfortunately cannot be played offline.

Content Warning offers no offline play

Given the game's main focus being co-op, it cannot be played offline. You will need to be connected to the internet and have at least one other friend to play with. Much like how games like Lethal Company, Phasmophobia, and Dead by Daylight work, you are meant to play Content Warning with friends, online.

While yes, Landfall Games is marketing their latest title as a "survival-horror" experience, it's not your average run-of-the-mill horror title, with a single-player mode, a linear narrative, and a limited runtime. Instead, it's a game that you can play endlessly in co-op and have a really good time.

The main goal here, much like Lethal Company is for you to have fun with your co-op buddies, instead of delivering a spine-tingling, heart-wrenching single-player narrative-driven experience. While yes, there are a generous amount of jumpscares, it's not something that pushes the boundary of horror.

Given how Content Warning is developed, I don't think it facilitates or warrants a single-player mode. I mean, can you imagine a single-player mode is something like Lethal Company? I don't think so. The crux of the experience here is centered around co-op, and trying to make every new session your own "haunting adventure."

Given the co-op-focused nature, it's also important to mention that Landfall Games' Content Warning isn't free-to-play. However, you can claim it for free on Steam for a limited time. You do need to hustle though, as the free-to-claim window will only be live till April 2, 2024, 9AM PT.