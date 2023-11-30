Is there an ending in Lethal Company?

Lethal Company is a brand new horror-survival game that is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. Developed by an individual going by the name Zeeekers, this title has co-op elements to it as well. The setting of the game is very simple. Players have to explore different moons and collect scrap while evading the different monsters that haunt the surface of these moons.

While horror-survival games usually have a storyline present, some are devoid of the same. Given that the game is so popular, many fans have been wondering if there's an ending in Lethal Company.

Does Lethal Company have an ending?

The premise of the game revolves around looting and surviving on the different moons in the system. To that extent, there is no ending to Lethal Company because it's the same cycle over and over again. There is no story mode either, so technically, there is no end to the game.

However, as of now, there are just five player ranks that you can unlock as you progress through the title. Apart from that, there are a few upgrades, both cosmetic and gameplay enhancing, which you can purchase with in-game currency.

Once you've unlocked all the ranks, and you've managed to unlock all cosmetic upgrades for your ship and yourself, you can consider that the game has ended. The reasoning behind this is that you don't have anything else to unlock, so it essentially means that you've completed everything that Lethal Company has to throw at you.

That said, you can still hop in with your friends and explore the moons for scrap, because every expedition is different. Moreover, the moons experience a dynamic weather, which further adds to the challenge that Lethal Company has to offer.

What's more interesting is that the game is still in its Early Access stages, so there's chance that the developer will add a storyline sometime later, alongside one of the major updates in the game. However, that aside, since there's no storyline at this point in time, it would be wrong to say that the game has an ending to it.

The very fact that it has co-op and that you can plan innumerable expeditions, adds to the replayability factor of the game. Not just that, the co-op feature ensures that every experience of yours will be unique because there's a chance you might not be playing with the same players every time. And people tend to react to situations in ways that are based off their personalities.