All Lethal Company weather conditions, explored

In Lethal Company, players are tasked with exploring different moons spread out in the galaxy. On them, gamers will come across scrap pieces that they can collect and then sell for credits. This currency can be used to purchase items that can make exploring moons easier. This, in turn, can reward gamers with more scrap.

Moons are the main aspect of this game and are affected by different weather conditions. Here are all the weather conditions that they experience in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company weather conditions

Whenever a moon experiences a weather condition, the overall difficulty of exploring and extracting scrap from it increases. Some conditions make navigation more challenging, while others force monsters to come out into the open.

That said, here is a list of all of them and how they affect gameplay:

Rains: This one leaves dark spots on the ground, turning normal areas into quicksand, which can cause players to die.

While transporting metal, a storm might strike the metal scrap that the gamer is hauling.

The surface of the moon becomes foggy, making it difficult for players to see.

The moon's surface is covered with water. This makes it hard to traverse the surface.

This is the most dangerous of all weather conditions in Lethal Company. When there's an eclipse on a moon, all monsters come out into the open, making it very risky for players to move around on the surface of the moon.

For beginners, it's advised that they don't explore a moon when it has a weather condition active. That is because, in most cases, going against this suggestion will result in death. If that happens, then players will have difficulty retaining the scrap that they've looted. Not only that, they'll receive a bad score when they complete the level.

If they receive a bad score, the amount of XP that players receive for completing an expedition is reduced. However, if they've made it to some of the higher ranks in the game, then they might lose XP as well.

Overall, this mechanic is very interesting and adds an additional layer of challenge to every expedition in Lethal Company. While some moons are easier to navigate because of their overall difficulty, the weather conditions make exploration harder by a certain degree.

For moons like Dine, Rend, and Titan, whose difficulty is hard, any ongoing weather condition on them might jeopardize your entire expedition by adding a new level of challenge.