In Lethal Company, players are tasked with salvaging scrap from different moons in the system. To travel to these different locations, players are provided with a basic ship with no offensive capabilities. However, there are a few upgrades that players can apply to their ships to make navigation easier. Not just that, some of these upgrades allow players to move about easily as well.

Although these upgrades aren't that elaborate, they are quite useful. That said, here are all the ship upgrades that players will come across in Lethal Company.

How to get all Lethal Company ship upgrades

All ship upgrades in Lethal Company need to be purchased using credits. They can be earned by selling scrap that players have collected while traversing the different moons.

It's worth noting that these upgrades aren't as vast and spread out as you will see in Starfield. That said, there are three specific upgrades that you will be able to purchase for your ship in Lethal Company.

Loud Horn (150 Credits)

It is exactly what the name suggests. It's a horn that is very loud and can be heard over long distances in Lethal Company. This horn can be used to communicate with your teammates, but you won't be able to speak through it, so you will have to decide on a code amongst yourselves.

Teleporter (375 Credits)

This is a standard teleporter and can be used to save your teammates if they're in a sticky situation. When activated, this will teleport the player inside the ship, but it will not teleport any scrap they've managed to salvage. Furthermore, this teleporter will only be able to teleport the player being monitored by the radar. It comes with a 10-second cooldown.

Inverse Teleporter (425 Credits)

The inverse teleporter is a rather unique device. It's the only device in the game that can be used to teleport multiple players at the same time, but there's a catch.

First of all, it can only teleport players to the outside and not to the inside. And secondly, it teleports players to a random location and not to a specific location. Just like the other teleporter, it only transports people and not scrap. The inverse teleporter has a 210-second cooldown.

For now, these are the only three ship upgrades that are available in the game. There are others as well, but those are just cosmetic in nature and can only be used to beautify your ship in Lethal Company.

That said, a new update is scheduled to go live sometime soon, so maybe the developer will add more ship upgrades in the said update. But till then, these are the ones you can use to make your gameplay more creative.