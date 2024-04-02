How to change faces in Content Warning?

You can do a surprising amount with the change faces system of Content Warning. Before you even start the game, you’ll have a chance to adjust how your character’s face looks in the game’s basic UI. The specific limits on this system may not be exactly clear to players before they get started.

While this doesn’t really have an impact on how you play the game, if you want to give your character a bit more flair, the ability to change faces in Content Warning is incredibly important. You have a few colors to pick from, and a few minor restrictions.

Easily change faces in Content Warning

The moment you load in, you can adjust your look (Image via Landfall Publishing)

If you want to change faces in Content Warning, load the game, and head to the TV screen that has your face on it, and interact. It will zoom in a little, and allow players to make some adjustments. There’s a default smiley face on it, and the default color of yellow. While fans may mod this in the future, there are some basic settings you can change.

There are seven colors you can pick from and a three-character limit to utilize. This isn’t made clear in Content Warning, but you can remove the smiling face and change faces to various other things. With the character limit, players can use letters and symbols on their QWERTY keyboard to make whatever they want.

You can look shocked, worried, or whatever you'd like - as long as it's three characters (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Athough it wouldn’t show a Twitch emote—unless someone makes a mod for it—you could, for example, put “Lul” as your face, and players online would likely understand that it’s a representation of the Twitch emote.

In addition, you can zoom in on the face, zoom out on it, and even rotate it. If you leave the default smiley face on, and try to add another letter or something, it will show that it’s rotated, instead of the default. You can use the delete key to remove characters if you aren't happy with them.

The ability to change faces lets your character resemble a wide assortment of emotions. You could make them look tired, excited, or even simply put your initials on your face.

Many players are diving into this game, especially while it was available for free, so it’s important for players to know how to make themselves stand out. Content Warning is now available on Steam, and is a co-op horror game, with a goal of going viral on SpookTube.