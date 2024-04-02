Content Warning mod allows max player count increase 

The Content Warning mod from 753.network allows for an increase in the max player count in the popular co-op horror game. You are officially allowed to band up with a maximum of three other players on your trips down to the Old World. The mod in question allows an increase on that limit - well, the more, the merrier, right?

Content Warning's gameplay mechanics revolve around diving into the Old World, shooting spooky clips with your friends among the horrors found down below, surviving for the trip back up, and uploading said videos to go viral. The cycle harks to the normal streamer routine - chasing the next content that will go viral.

Increase Content Warning max player count with mod

753.network posted a download link for the mod, and a clip along with it. While the post does not mention a concrete number on how far the max player count has been increased, we count roughly eight players in the video. Keep in mind, future updates/fixes may leave this mod uneffective. Hopefully, we will see others appear by then.

The post also shared a Discord invitation to the Content Warning Modding server, should you want to find alternatives to this or other mods. Replies under it noted how quickly the modders were at it. For context, the game released on April 1, 2024 (and was briefly free on Steam too).

Shooting spooky stuff with friends does sound fun (Image via Landfall Games)

The co-op horror title has been an instant hit. At the time of writing, SteamDB reports a 24-hour peak concurrent player count of 204,439, and currently 193,926. Landfall Games acknowledged the large number of players who were jumping into the game. They also have been pushing out fixes over the past few hours.

