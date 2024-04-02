Best Content Warning mods that you need to try out

Several Content Warning mods have been released following the massively successful launch of Landfall Publishing’s co-op survival-horror title. These aim to offer a transformative experience, enhancing the capabilities of the base game while simultaneously keeping the spirit of the original intact. These require players to use the BepInEx tool from Thunderstore.io in order to work.

To that extent, here's a list of the five best Content Warning mods to take a look at.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best Content Warning mods

MorePlayers and Virality

The MorePlayers Content Warning mod aims to increase the default player limit to a maximum of 128. This is relatively simple and easy to install.

Those looking for a more feature-complete mod may want to direct their attention to Virality, which offers a ton of additional features, such as:

Bigger lobbies.

Late-joining permissions.

The ability to join lobbies via the Steam Join feature.

The modification has some compatibility issues currently, but they are expected to be fixed rather soon.

MoreCustomization

While Content Warning’s default options are aplenty, they do feel rather lacking overall in the grand scheme of all things related to customization. The MoreCustomization mod aims to fix this issue, allowing for a wide variety of features, such as:

Adding up to 128 characters for your face.

The ability to adjust the size of these characters with no limits.

Networked text to let all party members see your custom generated faces.

Keep in mind that in order to use (and see) custom faces, every member of the Content Warning lobby must have this mod installed.

SkipIntroScreen

As the name suggests, SkipIntroScreen is a very simple Content Warning mod that aims to remove the intro screen from the game. Simply press the Escape key after booting up to trigger this mod and save yourself a precious few seconds until you go ghost hunting.

Flashcard

The Flashcard Content Warning mod aims to let you configure your in-game camera, and offers a plethora of options. Currently, this is rather limited in its scope, only offering a total of 120 minutes of recording footage over the stock 90 minutes.

Additional features are planned to be added in future updates.

UI Tweaks

As the name implies, UI Tweaks aims to adjust the user interface of Content Warning, offering features such as:

The ability to hide the UI entirely, offering total immersion. This can be toggled with the P key.

Disabling the Vignette visual effect entirely.

This is a work-in-progress mod, and more features are expected to be added later down the line.

Keep in mind that Content Warning is receiving constant updates, and as such the mod support for it is in its infancy. The list below will be updated as soon as newer ones become available.