All MTG Arena free pack and cosmetic codes (November 2023)

While MTG Arena is changing how it handles codes for free packs and cosmetics, the old ones that players can take advantage of still exist. In the future, the developers are simply going to give them the packs for free when each expansion or important update kicks off; for now, we still have some old codes that don’t have an expiration date as of yet. While many of these packs are much older, they can be used in settings like Historic and Pioneer, as well as Brawl.

As MTG Arena can be a very expensive game - as much if not moreso than typical Standard or Commander - it is important for all players to know what codes they can use to get some free cards, while the ability to do so still exists. Here’s everything we know about what you can enter into the game.

What are the free pack and cosmetic codes you can unlock in MTG Arena (November 2023)?

If you haven't activated these yet, you still have time (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

For more recent MTG Arena expansions, you can expect to receive free three packs in your inbox in the game’s client. However, there are still a good chunk of codes from previous sets that are still active. Here’s how you can claim them in-game:

How to receive free packs in Magic: The Gathering Arena

Boot up the game

Click the Store tab

Click the “Redeem Code” tab in upper right corner

Type in the code, hit enter

Unfortunately, we have no idea if these codes have an expiration date, or if they ever will. As of today, I can confirm that they do work, as I had one or two pack codes I forgot to redeem on my personal MTG Arena account. We’ve separated them into packs and free cosmetics, so grab the ones you need and enter them in-game.

There are plenty of cosmetics that have been given away (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Free packs

PlayTheros: Three packs of Theros Beyond Death

Three packs of Theros Beyond Death PlayIkoria: Three packs of Ikoria Lair of Behemoths

Three packs of Ikoria Lair of Behemoths PlayM21: Three packs of Core Set 2021

Three packs of Core Set 2021 PlayZendikar: Three packs of Zendikar Rising

Three packs of Zendikar Rising TryKaladesh: One pack of Kaladesh Remastered

One pack of Kaladesh Remastered PlayKaldheim: Three packs of Kaldheim

Three packs of Kaldheim PlayStrixhaven: Three packs of Strixhaven

Three packs of Strixhaven PlayDND: Three packs of Forgotten Realms

Three packs of Forgotten Realms PlayMID: Three packs of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Three packs of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt PlayVOW: Three packs of Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Three packs of Innistrad: Crimson Vow PlayNEO: Three packs of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Three packs of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty PlayNeoAlchemy: Three packs of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Alchemy

Three packs of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Alchemy PlaySNC: Three packs of Streets of New Capenna

Three packs of Streets of New Capenna PlayAlchemyNewCapenna: Three packs of Alchemy: New Capenna

Three packs of Alchemy: New Capenna PlayHBG: Three packs of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate

Three packs of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate PlayDMU: Three packs of Dominaria United

Three packs of Dominaria United PlayDMUA: Three packs of Alchemy: Dominaria United

Three packs of Alchemy: Dominaria United PlayBRO: Three packs of The Brothers’ War

There was a much older list of free cosmetics, but they all appear to be expired. When trying to enter them on a fresh account, I received the error “Already Redeemed.” This either means they come loaded by default, or they are simply no longer in use. You can find those codes here.

We can confirm one cosmetic still works (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Free cosmetics

FNMAtHome: Two random cosmetics

Free exp

Mellon: 1,000 XP

Threads: 1,000 XP

More modern sets of MTG Arena have free packs to claim in your inbox on the home screen. This has become more common with sets like The Brothers’ War, as the game phases out this style of giveaway.

However, many of the above giveaways are for older sets, and should still work in your accounts, if you haven’t claimed them already. You can expect your three free packs for Lost Caverns of Ixlalan in this new fashion.