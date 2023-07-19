All Naraka Bladepoint Twitch Drop rewards and how to get them

Naraka Bladepoint is finally free-to-play on all major platforms, and the developers and the fans of the battle royale are celebrating the occasion by offering free loot in the form of Twitch Drops. Naraka has a lot of character cosmetics that you will be able to get your hands on by just watching others play the game on Twitch for seven days straight.

There is a variety of loot that you can obtain as a drop, and it’s not all that surprising why the community is flocking to watch their favorite streamers play Naraka Baldepoint on Twitch.

However, there is a fair bit of confusion as to the type of rewards that NetEase is offering as Twitch Drops and how you can go about obtaining them in Naraka Bladepoint.

All Naraka Bladepoint Twitch Drop rewards

Here are the Naraka Bladepoint Twitch Drop rewards that you will be able to get your hands on over the course of seven days:

Day 1 rewards:

Kurumi Gesture: Sword Ready

Watch at least 2 hours

Day 2 rewards:

Headwear Sorry

Watch at least 2 hours

Day 3 Rewards:

Female Twintail

Watch at least 2 hours

Day 4 Rewards:

Avatar Prickly Pear

Watch at least 2 hours

Day 5 Rewards

Background Bloom Soul

Watch at least 2 hours

Day 6 Rewards:

Base Summer Beach

Watch at least 2 hours

Day 7 Rewards:

Matari Outfit Stone

Watch at least 2 hours

Final Prize

Matari Accessory Golden Tambourine

Watch a total of 20 hours between 13th July 2023, to 20th July 2023

How to get and claim Narak Bladepoint Twitch Drops

To get your hands on the Naraka Bladepoint Twitch Drops, you will be required to connect your game profile to your Twitch account. To do so, you will need to:

Log into your Twitch account if you have an existing one, or create a new one

After that, make your way to Naraka's official webpage, and then log into the profile that you play the game on

Once you make your way in, you will then notice the option to connect your Twitter account to your Naraka profile. After clicking that, you will be taken to a Twitch page where you will have to authorize your login

Once you have authorized it by putting in the required credentials, your Twitch account will be successfully linked to Naraka Bladepoint

The next step for you to do will be to make your way into your profile and enable Twitch Drops for the battle royale

Now, after watching Naraka streams on Twitch every day for the designated hours mentioned above, you will then get the loot drops

After you get the drop, you will need to make your way to the Inventory Page on Twitch and then claim the reward

Once you successfully claim the reward, you can log into the battle royale and find it in the in-game inventory.