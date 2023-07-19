Naraka: Bladepoint's 5 settings you need to change

With feudal China as its backdrop, Naraka: Bladepoint offers a fast-paced melee combat system. With 60 players battling it out for survival, every move counts. Hence, to stay on top, it's crucial to optimize the game settings for an immersive gaming experience. The title became free to play on July 13, 2023, and it can be enjoyed on PC, Xbox, and the newly added PlayStation 5.
For an advantage in battle, this article will provide a detailed guide to optimizing the gameplay experience in Naraka: Bladepoint. With a few important tweaks, your game's performance will be more stable and consistent.
Five settings you must tweak before playing Naraka: Bladepoint
1) Graphics Settings
Within the realm of Naraka: Bladepoint's metal warfare lies an abundance of hidden graphical customization options, eagerly awaiting your tinkering to unveil the divine hero within.
If you happen to have a stronger rig, feel free to increase certain settings that require more resources and can utilize more powerful graphics cards and processors. However, if you're operating on an adequate machine that meets the minimum requirements to run Naraka: Bladepoint, the following settings will be relevant:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render Scale: 100
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Maximum resolution of the current monitor
- Max Frame Rate: Maximum resolution of the current monitor
- Filter: Default
- HDR Display: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-aliasing Algorithm: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- NVIDIA DLSS: Off
- NVIDIA Graphics Enhancement: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
- NVIDIA Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Modeling Accuracy: Medium
- Tessellation: High
- Effects: Low
- Textures: High
- Shadows: Lowest
- Volumetric Lighting: Low
- Volumetric Clouds: Off
- Ambient Occulsion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Low
- Post-processing: Lowest
- Light: Medium
To optimize your gaming experience in Naraka: Bladepoint, it is crucial to adjust the above-mentioned settings. By finding the right balance, you can achieve a visual spectacle while ensuring a smooth performance.
2) Audio Settings
The music can be overpowering in Naraka: Bladepoint, as it can dampen enemy footsteps and nearby battles. Therefore, if you want to be more aware of your surroundings and enjoy a little bit of music at the same time, these are the recommended settings:
Sound
- Voice Chat Volume: 75
- Faction Voice Volume: 50
- Mic Volume: 75
- All BGM: 55
- Menu BGM: 15
- Preparation BGM: 50
- Combat BGM: 50
- Ambient BGM: 75
- Showdown Combat BGM: 50
- All SFX: 75
- Interfaces: 75
- Scenes: 55
- Misc Volume: 55
- Character: 55
- Combat: 75
- Banebreath Sound Effects: 75
- UI: 55
- All Voices: 75
- Speech: 100
- Voice: 100
- Showdown Cutscene Volume: 75
- Video Volume: 75
- Instrument Volume: 75
3) Custom Controller Buttons
When embarking on your journey in Naraka: Bladepoint, you can enhance the combat system and movement mechanics by adjusting a few settings. This game offers a variety of gameplay aspects to explore.
Movement
- Jump: A
- Dodge: RB
- Crouch: Left Stick button
- Move: Left Stick
- Camera: Right Stick
Battle
- Horizontal Strike: X
- Vertical Strike: Y
- Replace Equipement: Down (D-pad)+X
- Switch Weapons: Down (D-pad)
- Use Meds: Left (D-pad)
- Use Items: Right (D-pad)
- Grappling Hook: LT
- Skills: LB
- Ultimate: LB+RB
- Lock: Right Stick Button
- Aim: Right Stick Button
- Ranged Shoot: RT
- Quick Counter: RT
System
- Map: View Button
- Mark/Emotes: Up (D-pad)
- Bag: Option Button
- Pick Up/Repair Weapons: B
Bag Buttons
- Pick Up/Use: A
- Drop: Y
- Mark/Hint/Request: RB
- Swap: X
4) Gameplay Settings
In Naraka: Bladepoint, you have several ways to personalize your gaming experience. Not only is changing the controller setup important, but there are also various other options. You can explore the Gameplay tab in Settings to unlock more customization.
Combat
- Grappling Hook Aim Assist: On
- Grappling Aim (Controller): Auto
- Grappling Hook Shoot (Controller): Auto Aim
- Unscoping Grappling Hook: Auto
- Melee Aim Assist (Controller): Aim Assist + Camera Shift
- Ranged Weapon Vibration Feedback: Your choice
- Counter-Composite Buttons: Off
- Auto-Switch Weapon after being countered: On
- Weapon Bag Sorting: Sort by Quality
- Auto Run: Hold
- Eaves Jumps: Tap
- Tree Climbing: Tap
- Beam Jumps: Tap
- Wall Walking: Tap
- Celling Interaction: Off
Ref Spectate
- Ref Spectate Camera: Off
- See-through Effect: On
- Button Tips: Your choice
- Hide the Ref Spectator Interface: Off
- Battle Alert: On
- Realism Mode Borders: On
- Map Button Tips: On
- Hide Distant Health Bars: Off
- Range to hide Health Bar: 10
- See-through under Free Roam: Off
Lobby Camera Setting
- Camera Clipping Through Terrain: Off
- See-through Effect: Off
- Watermark: On
- See-through under Free Roam: Off
- Toggle Picture Borders: Off
5) Sensitivity Settings
Those who have experienced Naraka: Bladepoint are well aware that the game places a high premium on deft maneuvers, split-second reflexes, and pinpoint accuracy for one's survival. Achieving the perfect sensitivity settings is tantamount to victory on this digital battlefield.
View Sensitivity
- Horizontal View Sensitivity: 55
- Vertical View Sensitivity: 55
- Horizontal View Sensitivity (ADS): 55
- Vertical View Sensitivity (ADS): 55
- Turning Horizontal Boost: 50
- Turning Vertical Boost: 0
- Turning Horizontal Boost (ADS): 30
- Turning Vertical Boost (ADS): 0
- Deadzone: 16
- Outer Threshold: 3
- Turning Ramp-up Time: 0.5
Combat
- Attack Aim Assist: Attack from stick direction
- Autolock Target: Off
- Aim Assist: Weak
Controller
- Invert X-Axis: Off
- Invert Y-Axis: Off
- Controller Vibration: Your choice
Remember, personal preferences and hardware capabilities play a significant role in determining the ideal settings for maximizing performance in most games. However, the settings mentioned above are generally considered the best for getting the most out of Naraka: Bladepoint.