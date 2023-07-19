Naraka: Bladepoint's 5 settings you need to change

With feudal China as its backdrop, Naraka: Bladepoint offers a fast-paced melee combat system. With 60 players battling it out for survival, every move counts. Hence, to stay on top, it's crucial to optimize the game settings for an immersive gaming experience. The title became free to play on July 13, 2023, and it can be enjoyed on PC, Xbox, and the newly added PlayStation 5.

For an advantage in battle, this article will provide a detailed guide to optimizing the gameplay experience in Naraka: Bladepoint. With a few important tweaks, your game's performance will be more stable and consistent.

Five settings you must tweak before playing Naraka: Bladepoint

1) Graphics Settings

Graphics settings: Naraka: Bladepoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Within the realm of Naraka: Bladepoint's metal warfare lies an abundance of hidden graphical customization options, eagerly awaiting your tinkering to unveil the divine hero within.

If you happen to have a stronger rig, feel free to increase certain settings that require more resources and can utilize more powerful graphics cards and processors. However, if you're operating on an adequate machine that meets the minimum requirements to run Naraka: Bladepoint, the following settings will be relevant:

General

Graphics API : DirectX 11

: DirectX 11 Render Scale : 100

: 100 Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : Maximum resolution of the current monitor

: Maximum resolution of the current monitor Max Frame Rate : Maximum resolution of the current monitor

: Maximum resolution of the current monitor Filter : Default

: Default HDR Display : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-aliasing Algorithm : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off NVIDIA DLSS : Off

: Off NVIDIA Graphics Enhancement : Off

: Off NVIDIA Reflex : Off

: Off NVIDIA Highlights: Off

Graphics

Modeling Accuracy : Medium

: Medium Tessellation : High

: High Effects : Low

: Low Textures : High

: High Shadows : Lowest

: Lowest Volumetric Lighting : Low

: Low Volumetric Clouds : Off

: Off Ambient Occulsion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Anti-aliasing : Low

: Low Post-processing : Lowest

: Lowest Light: Medium

To optimize your gaming experience in Naraka: Bladepoint, it is crucial to adjust the above-mentioned settings. By finding the right balance, you can achieve a visual spectacle while ensuring a smooth performance.

2) Audio Settings

Audio settings in Naraka: Bladepoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

The music can be overpowering in Naraka: Bladepoint, as it can dampen enemy footsteps and nearby battles. Therefore, if you want to be more aware of your surroundings and enjoy a little bit of music at the same time, these are the recommended settings:

Sound

Voice Chat Volume : 75

: 75 Faction Voice Volume : 50

: 50 Mic Volume : 75

: 75 All BGM : 55

: 55 Menu BGM : 15

: 15 Preparation BGM : 50

: 50 Combat BGM : 50

: 50 Ambient BGM : 75

: 75 Showdown Combat BGM : 50

: 50 All SFX : 75

: 75 Interfaces : 75

: 75 Scenes : 55

: 55 Misc Volume : 55

: 55 Character : 55

: 55 Combat : 75

: 75 Banebreath Sound Effects : 75

: 75 UI : 55

: 55 All Voices : 75

: 75 Speech : 100

: 100 Voice : 100

: 100 Showdown Cutscene Volume : 75

: 75 Video Volume : 75

: 75 Instrument Volume: 75

3) Custom Controller Buttons

Controller key mapping in Naraka: Bladepoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

When embarking on your journey in Naraka: Bladepoint, you can enhance the combat system and movement mechanics by adjusting a few settings. This game offers a variety of gameplay aspects to explore.

Movement

Jump : A

: A Dodge : RB

: RB Crouch : Left Stick button

: Left Stick button Move : Left Stick

: Left Stick Camera: Right Stick

Battle

Horizontal Strike : X

: X Vertical Strike : Y

: Y Replace Equipement : Down (D-pad)+X

: Down (D-pad)+X Switch Weapons : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Use Meds : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Use Items : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Grappling Hook : LT

: LT Skills : LB

: LB Ultimate : LB+RB

: LB+RB Lock : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Aim : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Ranged Shoot : RT

: RT Quick Counter: RT

System

Map : View Button

: View Button Mark/Emotes : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Bag : Option Button

: Option Button Pick Up/Repair Weapons: B

Bag Buttons

Pick Up/Use : A

: A Drop : Y

: Y Mark/Hint/Request : RB

: RB Swap: X

4) Gameplay Settings

Gameplay settings in Naraka: Bladepoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Naraka: Bladepoint, you have several ways to personalize your gaming experience. Not only is changing the controller setup important, but there are also various other options. You can explore the Gameplay tab in Settings to unlock more customization.

Combat

Grappling Hook Aim Assist : On

: On Grappling Aim (Controller) : Auto

: Auto Grappling Hook Shoot (Controller) : Auto Aim

: Auto Aim Unscoping Grappling Hook : Auto

: Auto Melee Aim Assist (Controller) : Aim Assist + Camera Shift

: Aim Assist + Camera Shift Ranged Weapon Vibration Feedback : Your choice

: Your choice Counter-Composite Buttons : Off

: Off Auto-Switch Weapon after being countered : On

: On Weapon Bag Sorting : Sort by Quality

: Sort by Quality Auto Run : Hold

: Hold Eaves Jumps : Tap

: Tap Tree Climbing : Tap

: Tap Beam Jumps : Tap

: Tap Wall Walking : Tap

: Tap Celling Interaction: Off

Ref Spectate

Ref Spectate Camera : Off

: Off See-through Effect : On

: On Button Tips : Your choice

: Your choice Hide the Ref Spectator Interface : Off

: Off Battle Alert : On

: On Realism Mode Borders : On

: On Map Button Tips : On

: On Hide Distant Health Bars : Off

: Off Range to hide Health Bar : 10

: 10 See-through under Free Roam: Off

Lobby Camera Setting

Camera Clipping Through Terrain : Off

: Off See-through Effect : Off

: Off Watermark : On

: On See-through under Free Roam : Off

: Off Toggle Picture Borders: Off

5) Sensitivity Settings

Those who have experienced Naraka: Bladepoint are well aware that the game places a high premium on deft maneuvers, split-second reflexes, and pinpoint accuracy for one's survival. Achieving the perfect sensitivity settings is tantamount to victory on this digital battlefield.

View Sensitivity

Horizontal View Sensitivity : 55

: 55 Vertical View Sensitivity : 55

: 55 Horizontal View Sensitivity (ADS) : 55

: 55 Vertical View Sensitivity (ADS) : 55

: 55 Turning Horizontal Boost : 50

: 50 Turning Vertical Boost : 0

: 0 Turning Horizontal Boost (ADS) : 30

: 30 Turning Vertical Boost (ADS) : 0

: 0 Deadzone : 16

: 16 Outer Threshold : 3

: 3 Turning Ramp-up Time: 0.5

Combat

Attack Aim Assist : Attack from stick direction

: Attack from stick direction Autolock Target : Off

: Off Aim Assist: Weak

Controller

Invert X-Axis : Off

: Off Invert Y-Axis : Off

: Off Controller Vibration: Your choice

Remember, personal preferences and hardware capabilities play a significant role in determining the ideal settings for maximizing performance in most games. However, the settings mentioned above are generally considered the best for getting the most out of Naraka: Bladepoint.