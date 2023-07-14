How to change sensitivity in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint was released on July 13, 2023, on PlayStation 5 and was also made free to play on Steam. The game has quickly garnered an uprise in the player count as fans are loving the melee-themed style of a battle royale game. The game's charming graphics, along with its captivating gameplay makes for a truly different experience.

As with all battle royale games, having the best settings is a great way to maximize your chances of being the last man standing. Sensitivity is a highly important factor in Naraka Bladepoint, as being comfortable with your mouse's movement is necessary to keep up with the high-octane gameplay.

This article will outline the methods for you to tweak the sensitivity for personalized optimal gameplay.

Steps to change your mouse and controller sensitivity in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint's default settings for sensitivity may not be a suitable option for many players. As mentioned, players will be looking to change their sensitivity to get better at the game. The following steps are to be taken to do just that:

The menu screen of Naraka Bladepoint (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Click on the Gear icon found in the top-right corner of the menu bar. From the list of options provided, click on Settings. Click on Mouse & Keyboard or Controller. Adjust your sensitivity according to your preferences.

The game provides players using controllers plenty of options to tweak their sensitivity to the desired amount. It is to be noted that the game tends to favor keyboard and mouse players as they can have faster reactions compared to players on a controller.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT @NARAKATHEGAME

Join the battle in the Eastern-inspired melee-focused battle royale for FREE: Fight, counter, and grapple all the way up to reach Mask of Immortality in #NARAKABLADEPOINT Join the battle in the Eastern-inspired melee-focused battle royale for FREE: gsght.com/c/dhhlc3

Thus, finding the right sensitivity for controller players is pivotal to having a good chance at winning games. Players can then test these settings out in a normal game or in the training grounds, which serves as a practice area to analyze various characters and their abilities.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT @NARAKATHEGAME



Join



Read the Patch Notes here: Double the trouble with the new weapon, Dual Halberds, and check out all the mythical rewards you can earn in the Season 9: Mythic Treasure Scroll!Join #NARAKABLADEPOINT for free after the maintenance!Read the Patch Notes here: bit.ly/43j3d1i

Players can also change their sensitivity during the heat of the action by following the given steps. A lower sensitivity for keyboard and mouse players is recommended, while players using controllers can opt for higher sensitivity options to make rotations of the camera easier.

Fans can expect more quality-of-life changes regarding settings, such as sensitivity, once the game gains players and increases in popularity.

Naraka Bladepoint was initially released on August 11, 2021 on Steam and was soon made available on platforms such as Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The recent free-to-play status has skyrocketed the game in popularity.

With its unique take on the battle royale genre, only time will tell whether it can make a name for itself. For now, players can enjoy an epic adventure in Morus Island.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.