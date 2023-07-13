PS5 Access controller release date revealed: Prices, features, and more

The PS5 Access Controller is now official. Like the Xbox Adaptive Controller, it allows gamers with disabilities to enjoy the best titles comfortably for long hours. Sony has paired the controller kit with multiple expansion ports, button caps, stick caps, and button cap tags. It even comes with a USB cable to help pair additional buttons and trigger switches that will help improve accessibility to video games.

Over the past few years, game developers have massively focused on the accessibility part of video games. With built-in color correction measures now becoming mainstream, developers have addressed one of the most common issues that help millions of gamers experience the titles like they were meant to be. The availability of dedicated accessibility hardware takes this another step further.

Sony has outlined all features and the exact release date of their upcoming Access Controller kit. Let's go over all of them in this article.

PS5 Access Controller kit release date

The PS5 accessibility controller kit will hit shelves later this year on December 6. Gamers can start pre-ordering the kit next Friday, July 21, at 10 AM local time.

The controller kit will be available for pre-order to gamers in the following locations from the PlayStation store and select retailers:

United States United Kingdom France Germany Belgium Luxembourg Netherlands Italy Spain Austria Portugal

PS5 Access Controller price

The PS5 accessibility controller has been priced competitively. Those in the United States will be paying $89.99 for it. Region-specific pricing is as follows:

Canada: C$ 119.99 Japan: ¥12,980 EU: €89.99 United Kingdom: £79.99

The Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller launched for $99.99 in 2018.

What are the specs of the new PS5 accessibility controller kit

A visual breakdown of the PS accessibility controller kit (Image via Sony)

The new controller kit allows gamers to remap buttons to up to 30 control profiles. The kit also allows gamers to assign two inputs to a single button. In addition, the in-built expansion ports will enable gamers to add up to two Accessibility controllers and a DualSense controller.

Gamers can also add a stick cap to the kit, which can be adjusted for maximum comfort. The stick can be customized to adjust the sensitivity and the dead zone. Thus, gamers can customize the experience according to their needs.

Feature Details Access controller for PS5 Dimensions (w/h/d): Approx. 141 x 39 x 191 mmWeight: Approx. 322 grams (0.7 lbs.) (4) expansion ports 3.5mm industry-standard AUX ports for players to connect additional buttons, specialty trigger switches and other compatible accessories (19) button caps wide flat button cap(covers two button sockets) (2) overhang button caps(benefits players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the center) (4) curve button caps(can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller) (8) pillow button caps(4) flat button caps (3) stick caps ball stick cap, standard stick cap, dome stick cap (23) button cap tags Swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button USB cable 1.5m USB Type-C to Type-C cable (Hi-Speed USB) Quick start guide and safety guide Instructions for setting up the controller, UI settings, and button configurations on PS5

The company has worked closely with multiple accessibility organizations to design this kit. It is a massive step towards bringing the PlayStation experience to more gamers worldwide.

