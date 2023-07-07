Zander Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's tier-two Esports scene has some of the best upcoming talents across various regions. The regions of Latin and North America, Pacific, and EMEA all have a tier two circuit below the franchised leagues, where teams have participated in various splits with the best teams competing in the VCT Ascension tournaments.
This serves as a great way for franchising teams to scout for talent and also allows the non-franchised teams to have a chance at qualifying for the tier-one scene.
M80 are one of North American Valorant's strongest tier-two teams and are currently competing in the VCT Americas Ascension tournament. The team is expected to be one of the favorites to win the entire event. A highly impactful and consistent player on their roster is Alexander "Zander" Dituri.
Valorant settings used by M80's Zander in 2023
Zander currently plays for M80 as a Controller. The Canadian Valorant player is known for his ability to have many kills, despite playing a role that tends to be more supportive in nature.
The Canadian-Italian's first breakthrough in the North American Valorant Esports scene was as an in-game leader for Version1. He was a highly touted player on the ranked ladder and was known for his sharp aim and game sense.
Zander could lead Version1 to a dominant group stage finish in the first North American Challengers Split. Unfortunately, Version1 could not keep up with the momentum and collapsed in the playoffs bracket. This collapse was fully cemented after Version1 failed to make it out of the Open Qualifier for the second split.
Zander was picked up by M80 ahead of the 2023 Valorant season and transitioned away from the in-game leader role, which gave him more freedom to showcase his raw mechanics.
The former Version1 player, along with the rest of M80, dominated regionally with the Controller player showcasing his class. Valorant players can greatly benefit from using Zander's settings in order to improve their game.
Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.134
- eDPI: 214.4
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.95
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.901
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals and PC Specs
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rogue
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
Valorant players can emulate Zander's settings to have a smooth performance. However, you cannot solely rely on these settings to see any drastic differences. Watching players like Zander can help improve game sense and positioning which are necessary to climb the ranks.
Valorant Esports fans can catch Zander in action when M80 plays against 9z Team in the lower-bracket semi-finals of VCT Ascension Americas.