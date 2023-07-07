Zander Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's tier-two Esports scene has some of the best upcoming talents across various regions. The regions of Latin and North America, Pacific, and EMEA all have a tier two circuit below the franchised leagues, where teams have participated in various splits with the best teams competing in the VCT Ascension tournaments.

This serves as a great way for franchising teams to scout for talent and also allows the non-franchised teams to have a chance at qualifying for the tier-one scene.

M80 are one of North American Valorant's strongest tier-two teams and are currently competing in the VCT Americas Ascension tournament. The team is expected to be one of the favorites to win the entire event. A highly impactful and consistent player on their roster is Alexander "Zander" Dituri.

Valorant settings used by M80's Zander in 2023

Zander currently plays for M80 as a Controller. The Canadian Valorant player is known for his ability to have many kills, despite playing a role that tends to be more supportive in nature.

The Canadian-Italian's first breakthrough in the North American Valorant Esports scene was as an in-game leader for Version1. He was a highly touted player on the ranked ladder and was known for his sharp aim and game sense.

Zander could lead Version1 to a dominant group stage finish in the first North American Challengers Split. Unfortunately, Version1 could not keep up with the momentum and collapsed in the playoffs bracket. This collapse was fully cemented after Version1 failed to make it out of the Open Qualifier for the second split.

Zander was picked up by M80 ahead of the 2023 Valorant season and transitioned away from the in-game leader role, which gave him more freedom to showcase his raw mechanics.

The former Version1 player, along with the rest of M80, dominated regionally with the Controller player showcasing his class. Valorant players can greatly benefit from using Zander's settings in order to improve their game.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.134

eDPI: 214.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.95

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.901

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals and PC Specs

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rogue

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 12

12 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

100 Contrast: 50

50 Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

Valorant players can emulate Zander's settings to have a smooth performance. However, you cannot solely rely on these settings to see any drastic differences. Watching players like Zander can help improve game sense and positioning which are necessary to climb the ranks.

Valorant Esports fans can catch Zander in action when M80 plays against 9z Team in the lower-bracket semi-finals of VCT Ascension Americas.

Poll : 0 votes