How to get maximum FPS on your gaming laptop

In 2023, the performance gulf between gaming PCs and laptops has reduced considerably, with the latter's maximum FPS improving over time, thanks to the use of high-end GPUs. Although a gaming laptop has some disadvantages performance-wise, it is still a viable option for hardcore gaming with outstanding results. It is a great alternative if you do not want a bulky PC taking up space at your home.

However, in most cases, gaming laptops are not always readily available at their full potential in the market. Hence, this guide will cover some of the best ways to get maximum FPS on your device.

How can you get maximum FPS if you have a gaming laptop?

As mentioned, gaming laptops do not always come unlocked at their full potential. As for the major disadvantage performance-wise, they come equipped with a mobile GPU, which cannot bring out as much performance as its PC counterpart. However, there are a few tweaks, additional components, and more to squeeze out every ounce of performance from your gaming laptop.

1) Installing a second RAM

Making use of dual-channel memory is one of the best decisions you can take for your gaming laptop. Although, most high-end laptops are available with dual-channel RAM these days, there is still an extensive list of products with single-channel memory.

For example, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 equipped with the RTX 3060 GPU comes with 16 GB single channel memory. Install another 16 GB RAM in the empty slot to enjoy an imminent boost in FPS while gaming.

2) Using an external display

This is another sure-shot way of boosting your in-game maximum FPS. Although this process is not necessarily cost-effective, you can gain a hefty 5-10% FPS boost after using an external display monitor. However, it is advised that your external display should have a higher frequency than your laptop screen for you to actually reap the benefits.

Make sure to connect your external display with an HDMI 2.0/2.1 if your laptop does not have a Display Port. Using a Thunderbolt port is also viable. It is always better to use an external display with NVIDIA G-SYNC and/or AMD FreeSync available.

3) Overclocking your CPU and GPU

This is one of the most common ways to boost FPS. However, keep in mind that overclocking is not always recommended. in gaming laptops, this process can substantially increase the CPU and GPU temperatures at an alarming rate as they will use up more wattage than normal.

However, if you use a cooling pad and live somewhere with a reasonably low temperature, you can make this work.

These were three of the best ways to substantially boost your maximum FPS on your gaming laptops. Although there are other options, such as turning on Turbo Mode in your laptop or using the MUX switch, these do not increase your FPS as much as the above methods.

