How to 1v1 in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint was launched as a free-to-play battle royale on July 13 and new players are thrilled to see what the game has to offer. Featuring an interesting twist on the Battle Royale genre, it incorporates a melee combat style akin to most fighting games. For its main gameplay, players still compete in a shrinking map to secure victory. However, the battles are way more intense with Naraka's diverse hero selection.

Released in 2021, Bladepoint has introduced other game modes apart from the original battle royale. These provide players with different options that cater to their unique playstyle preferences. For 1v1 enthusiasts, you will be pleased to learn that Naraka Bladepoint supports this gameplay with their Bloodsport game mode.

Naraka Bladepoint guide: How to play in 1v1 mode

Currently, there are four modes available in the game—Herald's Trial, Bloodbath, Bloodsport, and the new Capture the Spirit Well. These game modes differ in gameplay and player capacities. If you wish to join in 1v1 battles, you must do so with the Bloodsport mode.

Just a few months after its release, Naraka Bladepoint introduced the Bloodsport mode during the Koi Bonanza event. It pays homage to the 1988 martial arts film by introducing a battle style where players fight to death in melee combat. In this mode, 16 participants must defeat their opponents in a 1v1 encounter to advance in the tournament.

In this game mode, you must eliminate your enemy within 75 seconds using melee attacks and abilities. Your ultimate abilities are disabled, and both of your melee resistances are increased. These mechanics make it an effective arena where combat skills are truly tested.

It's a 1v1 tournament that adopts a bracket format with a best of one for the preliminary rounds and a best of three in the final rounds. You can pick a weapon and character before each preliminary round and you cannot reuse the same ones until the final round.

In the best of three stages, the person who dealt the most damage is declared the winner in case of a tie. This means, that neither player is defeated during the fight. In case of a further tie, the player with the maximum amount of health and armor is declared the winner, indicating that self-defense should be just as crucial to a player's strategy as successful attacks.

Bloodsport captivated many Naraka Bladepoint players since it's where the close-combat mechanics shine the most. Although putting a Tekken combat style in battle royale is an interesting and fresh take, the action-filled 1v1 battle offered by Bloodsport is unlike any other.

It's a good alternative to the game's default mode. Apart from that, it will allow you to polish your skills for a wide hero pool. Despite the game mode's popularity, Bloodsport still has a lot of issues to fix and aspects to improve.

Launched as a paid multiplayer game, Naraka Bladepoint is now available as a free-to-play battle royale on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

