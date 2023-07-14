How to add friends in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint is currently grabbing the headlines as gamers have quickly added the free-to-play battle royale game to their collection. The title brings a unique twist to the somewhat repetitive battle royale genre. Incorporating martial arts and melee combat reminiscent of games such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it mixes them with battle royale elements.

The game also offers options to play solo or in duos and trios. Playing with friends is a fantastic method to get better at the game. Having recently garnered popularity, one can definitely find a huge playerbase willing to delve into duos or trios. This article will guide players on adding friends in Naraka Bladepoint.

Playing with friends is a great way to experience Naraka Bladepoint

Adding friends in Naraka Bladepoint is an extremely easy and accessible process. Since the game promotes crossplay, it becomes even easier for players on different platforms to compete together.

Naraka Bladepoint's in-game hub to find players (Image via 24 Entertainment)

Follow these steps to add friends in-game:

Click on the icon featuring people in the top-right bar of the menu Click on Nearby players to see a list of potential friends / Search for nicknames or Player IDs Click on a player's profile Send a friend request

If the request is accepted, they will appear in your friends list, where you can invite them to your party to queue up for games together.

For those playing the game through Steam, click on the Steam logo to the right of the "Friend Requests" tab to determine the number of friends in your Steam profile playing the game.

If a friend wants to add you, all they have to do is copy your in-game ID, which is visible once the icon representing the people is clicked.

Note that Steam users cannot avail the benefits of crossplay due to an ongoing issue with the game. 24 Entertainment has acknowledged this issue and has guaranteed a permanent fix to this bug in a future patch.

Naraka Bladepoint's transition to a free-to-play battle royale title has generated lots of hype in the gaming community, as it is currently the sixth most-played game on Steam. With its stunning graphics and immersive gameplay, fans are bound to relish the extraordinary and interesting aspects of the game in the coming weeks.

Naraka Bladepoint is available on PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

