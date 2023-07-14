3 best ways to get free Diamonds in Free Fire (July 2023)

Free Fire features multiple in-game currencies that you can use to make transactions and get your hands on various cosmetics. The premium currency in this battle royale title is known as Diamonds, and you can use it to get exclusive items through different events, Luck Royales, and more. However, that currency doesn’t come free, and acquiring it would demand that you spend money.

However, a lot of people don't like throwing cash at in-game items. To them, buying Diamonds is not a feasible option. This results in them searching for methods to get that currency for free in Free Fire. Thankfully, the following list will provide you with the three best ways to get Diamonds at no cost.

List of best ways to get free Diamonds in Garena Free Fire (July 2023)

3) Redeem codes

You can use the Rewards Redemption Site to use the redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes have been among the best sources of free rewards in Free Fire, and they can even offer Diamonds at no cost. Garena releases new codes for the game’s servers quite frequently, all of which come with 12 or 16 characters comprising different letters and numbers.

The studio has also simplified the redemption process of these codes, and you may visit the Rewards Redemption Site to use these developer offerings. After completing the procedure, the relevant rewards will be delivered to your in-game accounts within 24 hours.

You can keep searching for new codes for your servers. Even if they do not end up providing Diamonds, they will still provide you with some good rewards.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Download Google Opinion Rewards and answer the surveys made available (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinions Rewards is probably the finest approach you can employ to get free Diamonds in Free Fire. Basically, you can establish your account on this application and then answer the surveys that are occasionally provided.

After that, you will receive Google Play Credits that can eventually be used to directly top-up Diamonds inside the battle royale title. Although accumulating points via surveys will be time-consuming, it will still be worth your while.

Furthermore, you can use these credits on the Super Air Drops or an FF membership, as either provides better value than the regular top-ups in the game’s top-up center.

1) In-game events

Gather For The Prize event provides a chance at 6666x Diamonds (Image via Garena)

In-game events are regular in Free Fire, and Garena keeps adding new ones. Some of them grant the opportunity to earn diamonds at no cost.

For example, the ongoing Gather For the Prize event provides you with the 6th Anniversary Celebration Box. Opening the same gives you a chance to receive 6,666x Diamonds or other available rewards. Thus, you can keep an eye out for events of this kind that offer the currency.

Besides the ways specified above, a few other methods can also reward you with free Diamonds in Free Fire, such as giveaways, custom rooms, and more. However, getting this currency through them isn’t guaranteed.

You must also note that using things modified APKs and Diamond generators is unethical and leads to account bans. As a result, you are advised to stay away from them and instead resort to the methods specified above.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the country are advised to stay away from playing the game. They may, however, continue enjoying the MAX variant of the game since the same was not prohibited.

