Free Fire redeem codes today (July 14, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and costume bundles

Free Fire redeem codes are a convenient way to obtain rewards in the game, making them very popular among novice players. In contrast to some events that require you to accomplish challenging objectives, the codes can be used directly on the official Rewards Redemption website. You can expect to receive a variety of rewards, including diamonds and other premium items that are generally not available for free.

As a result, players are always willing to put in the effort to look for active codes. The section below provides some codes that you can try to use.

Disclaimer: The government has blocked Free Fire in India, so you should avoid playing the game on your mobile device. However, you can play the MAX version which is not among the blocked applications.

Free Fire redeem codes for free room cards and costume bundles (July 14, 2023)

You can earn free room cards and costume bundles using the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Costume bundles:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Note: The redeem codes in the section above may not work due to server restrictions or limited validity.

Procedure to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Access the dedicated Rewards Redemption Site and complete the sign-in using your Free Fire account.

You may use any one of the options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Garena lists six different options for you to access your account, including Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 2: Paste the redeem code in the text box and click the Confirm button after signing in.

Insert the code into the text box on the screen (Image via Garena)

A dialog box will appear, informing you of the redemption status. In case of a positive response, the items will be delivered to you in the next 24 hours.

Step 3: Access your account within the game and load the mail section. Press the Claim button to receive the rewards.

You may face a few errors during the redemption process if you attempt to use a code released for a particular server. Moreover, a separate error may trigger if you try to get rewards using an expired code.

Apart from this, it is important to note that you do not qualify for rewards if you use a guest account. You need to bind your Free Fire ID to become eligible to collect the rewards.

