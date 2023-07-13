Free Fire redeem codes today (July 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and characters

The use of Free Fire redeem codes to receive freebies has become prevalent primarily because of how convenient they are to use. Basically, you can access the official Rewards Redemption Site and sign in to your account to use these codes. Subsequently, after the redemption ends successfully, you will receive the rewards in your account in the next 24 hours.

Despite the advantages, there are a couple of bottlenecks. Firstly, these codes have limited validity, and secondly, they are not designed to be used globally but for particular servers only.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act, so players from the country should avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play the MAX version which is not among the blocked applications.

Free Fire redeem codes for free emotes and characters (July 13, 2023)

Use the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to get free emotes and characters in the game:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above may not work due to server restrictions and expiry.

Procedure to collect the rewards

The procedure to receive rewards using Free Fire redeem codes cannot get any easier. Once you have a redeem code, you can follow the steps below to receive rewards in your account without any error:

Step 1: Open the official Rewards Redemption Site. In case of confusion about the site, follow the link below.

Official website to use redeem codes - Click here.

Complete the login on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Signing in to your account is mandatory since those with guest accounts are ineligible to receive the rewards. You have six options to log in: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Following the login, the interface to enter the code will appear. You must carefully enter all the characters of redeem code in the provided text box.

Tap Confirm once you input the redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button as the final step. After you successfully use the code, the items are sent to you via your in-game mail box.

The rewards from the codes are usually sent immediately. However, the items can take up to 24 hours to get delivered to your account.

