Free Fire redeem codes today (July 12, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Diamonds are needed for most in-game transactions in Free Fire, and you can use the particular currency to get your hands on exclusive in-game items. You can also use redeem codes to receive premium cosmetics and other rewards for free. The particular codes even have the ability to provide the game’s community with free diamonds.

Garena has been releasing new codes for the battle royale title frequently, and each one essentially consists of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and alphabets. To use them, you can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the redemption procedure.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and skins (July 12, 2023)

You can make use of the following Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and skins in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

Note: Because of unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may not work for everyone.

Steps of using redeem codes

The process of using the redeem codes involves the usage of the Rewards Redemption Site, and you can complete the redemption in a few minutes. Listed below are the steps that you can refer to:

Step 1: First, open a web browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Use the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You'll now be asked to sign in. The website gives you six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

If your account is not connected to any of the platforms, you'll have to bind it to become eligible to use redeem codes. You can navigate to the in-game settings to complete the binding.

Step 3: After you sign in, you can copy and paste the relevant code into the text box on the screen.

You may click the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button. If the redemption is successful, you can open the game and claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised to avoid playing the game. They may, however, engage in the MAX variant as it was not prohibited in the nation.

