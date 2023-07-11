Free Fire redeem codes today (July 11, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers

Free Fire players love getting their hands on premium in-game cosmetics to expand their collections. Usually, they can spend diamonds, a currency in the battle royale title, to purchase different cosmetics like gloo wall skins, costume bundles, and emotes. However, they can also use redeem codes, which tend to offer a range of rewards at no cost, to obtain them.

Garena releases new redeem codes for Free Fire’s many servers, and players can utilize them on the Rewards Redemption Site. However, they must use them as soon as possible since they tend to expire quickly.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 11, 2023)

Here are some Free Fire redeem codes that reward you with free gloo wall skins and vouchers in the game:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Note: The redeem codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Process of using the redeem codes

You can enter redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the associated rewards in your in-game accounts. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site found at https://reward.ff.garena.com

Use the necessary log-in option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the log-in using one of the six platforms available on the website. The options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Make sure the one you pick is linked to your in-game account.

Guest accounts must be linked to any of the platforms stated above to become eligible for the redemption of codes. The linking can be done via the in-game settings.

Step 3: After have finished logging in, enter a working redeem code in the text field on the screen.

Tap "Confirm" upon entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can press “Confirm” to claim the rewards of the redeem code. If successful, Garena will deposit the rewards into your in-game accounts within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban imposed on Garena Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to engage in the game. They can, however, play the MAX version of the title since it is not prohibited in the nation.

