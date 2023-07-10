Free Fire redeem codes today (July 10, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gun skins

Most of the exclusive items in Free Fire require players to spend diamonds, which is not feasible for the free-to-play audience of the game. This results in them searching for free ways to get rewards, with redeem codes being one of the best options. These codes are frequently released and can efficiently be utilized through the official Rewards Redemption Site.

It is important to note that after finding an active code, you are advised to use it as soon as possible since the codes are only valid for a short period. In addition, the redeem codes also come with server restrictions, meaning that you can only use the ones made available for your server.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been blocked in India, so players from the country should avoid playing or downloading the game. In the meantime, they may engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title since the same was not prohibited.

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and gun skins (July 10, 2023)

You can receive free pets and gun skins from the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

MCPW3D28VZD6

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

Note: The codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Using Free Fire redeem codes

You can refer to the steps outlined below to use Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards:

Step 1: Proceed to the official Rewards Redemption Site on any available web browser. The website can be reached using the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

You can sign in using one of the six platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You should perform the login by choosing any one of the six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. Use the platform that you have linked to your in-game account.

If you've been using a guest account to play the game, you must first complete the binding process by visiting the in-game settings. This is because guest accounts are not valid on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Click Confirm after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the text box on the screen. You can then hit the Confirm button to complete the redemption.

After successfully redeeming the code, Garena will deliver the rewards to your account.

