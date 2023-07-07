How to get free 6666 diamonds, Token Ring Vouchers, or up to 16000 gold in Free Fire MAX

Garena has offered players the chance to win 6666 diamonds, Token Ring Vouchers, or 16000 gold in the Gather For The Prize event as part of the ongoing 6th Anniversary celebration in Free Fire MAX. The web event appears complicated to fulfill at first glance, but all you need to do is accumulate and send help to win multiple rewards.

While you only stand a chance to receive the diamonds, the other items up for grabs are also quite attractive. Here is a detailed explanation of how you can complete the Gather For The Prize event in Free Fire MAX to get the rewards.

Free Fire MAX New Gather For The Prize event provides a chance to get free diamonds

The new Free Fire MAX Gather For the Prize event went live on July 7, 2023, and it will be accessible to everyone on the Indian server until July 19, 2023. As part of the new event, you must ask your friends and community for help to collect Progress Points. You will receive 1 point upon receiving help from the existing player and 5 points from the returning player.

The new event's rules (Image via Garena)

Once you accumulate 100 Progress Points, you can claim the grand prize of the 6th Anniversary Celebration. However, it is important to highlight that you can receive only one such crate from the event.

You can subsequently open the box to stand a chance to win 6666 diamonds, Token Ring Vouchers, or up to 16000 gold. The rewards will be dropped randomly from the crate, so you will only have an opportunity to get the premium in-game currency.

The event also offers multiple milestone rewards (Image via Garena)

In addition, you can also earn various milestone rewards for helping out your friends as part of the event. Here are the requirements and the corresponding freebies for the event:

Help 1 friend to get a free Bonfire

Help 5 friends to get free 2x Pet Food

Help 10 friends to get free 300x Gold

Help 15 friends to get free 1000x Gold

Help 20 friends to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher

Thus, you can win additional items just by helping 20 of your friends. However, there is a caveat; only those who have reached level 11 are eligible to help others.

Steps to stand a chance to 6666 diamonds, Token Ring Vouchers, or up to 16000 gold in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps that you may follow to stand a chance to receive 6666 diamonds, Token Ring Vouchers, or 16000 gold in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your account and load the 6th Anniversary event interface.

Step 2: Select the Rank Protection Tab and select Gather For The Prize option.

Step 3: Request help from your friends and on social media.

Once the progress reaches a hundred, you can access the same interface to receive the 6th Anniversary Celebration Box. You can open it to claim your rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes