When will EA Sports FC 24 be released? Full launch, early access, and more 

EA Sports FC 24 will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, and the EA app in late September 2023. Fans have eagerly awaited pre-order options, which are now accessible to all. The game can be pre-ordered by August 22 to enjoy early access. This year, players can relish two new Women's Leagues in FC 24.

The most exciting detail is that FC 24 incorporates three new technologies to give the game a completely new immersive feel. EA Sports' latest offering promises to bring you closer to football than anything before.

This will be EA's first football game following the company's split with FIFA, marking the end of a 30-year collaboration. Dive into this article to know about release dates, early access, and more about FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 full launch and early access dates revealed

EA Sports FC 24 will be officially released on September 29, 2023. You can pre-order EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate and Standard Edition by August 22.

Additionally, those with the Ultimate Edition will get seven days of early access, 4600 FC Points, access to the Nike Ultimate Team Campaign, TOTW 1 Ultimate Team Player Item, Nike Ultimate Team Loan Player Item, and an Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women's Champion's League Hero that will be available on November 27.

The Early Access will only be available from September 22, 2023, for those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition.

What to expect from EA Sports FC 24?

FC 24 promises a new and much more immersive gameplay experience this year. The game is built on three latest innovative features that will give you the most authentic football experience - HypermotionV, a revolutionized Frostbite Engine, and PlayStyles optimized by Opta. FC 24 promises to showcase more than 19,000 authentic player moves and looks in every match.

HypermotionV utilizes data from more than 180 football matches of both men's and women's leagues and uses it as animations in the game. Since each player has a unique game style, you can now experience their true influence in the latest entry.

The Frostbite Engine is powered by Sapien character Technology and will provide 10 times more precise movements and animations in the game. The PlayStyles are being optimized by Opta, which has studied player data for more than 25 years. This huge asset in the game will give each player's passes, shots, tackles, and skill moves a completely immersive and authentic feel.

FC 24 will allow you to crossplay with teams online that have clubs of the same generation. It will also let players from different consoles compete with each other and get placed on a global leaderboard.

