How to get gold in Naraka Bladepoint

Battle Royale has been a popular genre for some time now, and Naraka Bladepoint propels it to the next level. Unlike other entries in the genre, Naraka Bladepoint offers more than guns and grenades. You can choose various characters with special abilities and spells. While the usual Battle Royale features weapons that allow you to defeat enemies from afar, Naraka Bladepoint mainly focuses on close-quarter combats.

Players can customize characters using various in-game currencies, with gold being the most prominent. It can be used to purchase cosmetics and skins. Here's how to rack up gold in the game without breaking the bank.

Naraka Bladepoint guide: How to obtain gold

The easiest way to obtain gold in Naraka Bladepoint is to purchase it in the store with real money. However, free-to-play enthusiasts can rely on a few alternate methods.

If you are a new player, make sure to check the battle pass feature in the game. This allows players to earn gold as they play. However, you can only obtain 1280 gold at most, so most skins cannot be unlocked with this amount. However, it's a good mechanic you can exploit while saving up.

Once you exhaust the initial offering for the free battle pass, you can use your accumulated gold to purchase the paid version of the battle pass. However, this costs 1360 gold, leaving you 80 short. You might want to buy the cheapest gold package option in the store, which costs less than $2. This gives you a good return on your investment as you get significantly larger gold using this pass.

There are alternative ways to earn gold if you want to totally avoid paying for in-game items. Using the in-game currency Tae, you can purchase immortal treasure loot boxes. An immortal treasure loot box costs 4,000 Tae to purchase from the Tae store, which could reward you with some gold.

The game also features daily and weekly challenges for players to accomplish. Completing these missions rewards them with gold. You also receive gold after winning matches, with more available if you play well.

New features and game modes in Naraka Bladepoint

Now available on PS5, the game has become free to play across all platforms. During this update, the 60-player battle royale also launched new features, game modes, and other content.

A game mode called Capture the Spirit Well is the new 12v12 gang wars conflict where players can conquer sites to get points. Additionally, the Justice Chamber has added fresh elements to Guild Mode's system and included a new Dual Haldberd's weapon, a combination of spear and dagger.

The game also introduced a new hero named Tessa, a 1000-year-old fox demon specializing in alluring enemies to capture their souls. Moreover, players can now explore and grapple in the 3D lobby while waiting for matches.

Available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Naraka Bladepoint just turned free on July 13. Read this article to learn more about the game's settings and configuration.

