Fall Guys x Naraka Bladepoint: When will Viper Ning skin arrive and how to get it in-game?

There is some excellent Fall Guys news as developers Mediatonic have released a trailer for a brand new in-game costume, collaborating with yet another video game.

Costumes or skins in the game are of prime importance, and they have nothing to do with the player's ability to win. The costumes give no gameplay benefits to the players, yet, they are the main things players vie for in the game.

Crossovers have become a common theme in Fall Guys since the game was released. It saw a Sonic-inspired character in the first few days, and the trend has continued.

Recent times have been frantic for Mediatonic as their game has gone the free-to-play road, which has increased in popularity. The first season following the relaunch has already seen plenty of new costumes, including ones inspired by Ezio from Assassin's Creed.

To add to the list, players will be able to add the Viper Ning costume very soon, and here are all the essential details related to unlocking it.

Fall Guys gets a fresh crossover costume inspired by Naraka Bladepoint's Viper Ning

Naraka Bladepoint is an exciting take on the battle royal genre, and that's a similarity it shares with Fall Guys. As different as the two gameplays are, that hasn't stopped Mediatonic from doing crossover events over time.

Players will now be able to get a costume inspired by Viper Ning in the game very soon. Incidentally, she's the character seen on the official posters of Naraka Bladepoint.

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84



Viper Ning prepares to make her mark on the Blunderdome! Available 16th - 20th July.



Viper Ning prepares to make her mark on the Blunderdome! Available 16th - 20th July.

fallguys.com/en-US/news/vip… Fall Guys - Viper Ning Trailer

Mediatonic has already described the upcoming costume, and it even comes with the character's headpiece.

"The battle for immortality may go on for eternity, but our Viper Ning costume won't last forever. This gorgeous crimson number comes with an incredible headpiece – perfect for that mystic edge you want in the Blunderdome."

However, the new costume will be costly as the in-game shop will be the only source to obtain it. Players will be required to spend 800 Show-Bucks to own it, and the costume will likely be a time-limited one.

The Viper Ning costume will make her entry on July 16, after which players can get it from the shop. She will be available for five days until July 20, which makes her one of the rarer costumes to own in the game.

She adds to the elaborate list of costumes that already exist in Fall Guys. There are plenty of crossover costumes, and many of them, like Godzilla, are from outside the gaming realm. Every costume has a different requirement for unlocking them, with some like Gordon Headcrab only available with pre-orders.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame



If you pre-purchase you get this FANTASTIC Gordon Freeman Headcrab costume!



If we all wear this costume, we can pretend Fall Guys is Half-Life 3



If you pre-purchase you get this FANTASTIC Gordon Freeman Headcrab costume!

If we all wear this costume, we can pretend Fall Guys is Half-Life 3

store.steampowered.com/app/1097150/Fa… I have no idea when we turn off pre-purchases... but we launch tomorrow... so probably very soon?

There are plenty of new things for players to do as the new season has started with the relaunch. The game has both cross-platform and cross-progression, which allows players to ignore the limitations of different platforms. Mediatonic also provides plenty of rewards to both new and older players.

The game's objective remains the same: Players have to survive others in tightly-contested levels. The one who can outlast everyone is declared the winner, and the Crowns they earn can be used to buy different costumes, among other things.

