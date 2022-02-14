Naraka Bladepoint season 3, Echelon: Free weekend start time, new hero Justina Gu, Duo mode, and more

24 Entertainment has finally introduced Naraka Bladepoint’s season 3 which is being called Echelon. The new season certainly has a lot in store for players, as well as a free weekend event that will allow those who are yet to try the game, an opportunity to play the battle royale for free, but only for a limited time period.

The free weekend will commence at 08.00 am PST on February 18, 2022 and will last until 08.00 am PST on February 22, 2022.

Along with the new season,

This essentially means that those who were curious to play the title but never really got around to purchasing it will get exactly four days to try out the game firsthand for free.

Additionally, 24 Entertainment will also be offering a 30% discount on the title across all stores. Similarly, this will last from February 18, 2022, 08.00 am PST to February 25, 2022, 08.00 am PST.

Naraka Bladepoint season 3, Echelon brings a new theme and hero

Witness the battle of friends turned foes! Justina Gu, Winter's Grace arrives on March 9th!

Released yesterday, Echelon, season 3 of Naraka Bladepoint, has already introduced a new theme to the game. Centered around the elemental dualities of fire and ice, the new theme is set to tease the arrival of the upcoming hero, Justina Gu.

However, Justina is not dropping into the game right away and will arrive later in the season. Additionally, Spring Blooms will also be available with players able to collect Blossom Branches by completing missions within the game.

Bloom Branches can be redeemed in the game to get some exclusive Valentine’s Day themed rewards along with special emotes, Envy, and Avatar Fate Entwined: Dawn/Fate Entwined: Eventide.

Another major change that players can look forward to is in the ranked matchmaking as the Duos Mode is finally available in the competitive queue. Interestingly, this was one of the most requested updates that players have been waiting for and 24 Entertainment has certainly listened to their community.

Furthermore, the Souldjade system will also be receiving a great deal of updates, with more Souldjades joining the game in the near future.

