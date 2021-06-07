PC Gaming Show at E3: What players can expect

The PC Gaming Show is coming to E3. E3 is the biggest event of the year for gamers. It's here that new games, new updates, new features, and even new accessories get announced. E3 will be held on Saturday, June 12th, through Tuesday, June 15th, meaning gamers have less than a week to prepare for it. The PC Gaming Show will be held in the middle of the event.

The PC Gaming Show 2021.Image via PR Newswire

The event will be streamed on many platforms like Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Steam, and others. It will be seen on the same day as Microsoft, Bethesda, Square Enix, and Back 4 Blood. The PC Gaming Show will air on Sunday from 2:30-5:30 pm PST (Monday 3:00-6:00 am IST).

The ESA has published an E3 2021 schedule



June 12

- Ubisoft

- Gearbox



June 13

- Microsoft (+ Bethesda)

- Square Enix

- Warner Bros/Back4Blood

- PC Gaming Show



June 14

- Take-Two

- Capcom



June 15

- Nintendo

- Bandai Namco



Full detailshttps://t.co/GI1v0Yw6Yh pic.twitter.com/dqxVNmqFvG — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 3, 2021

What to expect at the PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is about as packed an event as there is at E3. The lineup features 39 games and other things.

Steam will also make an announcement about Valve at the show.

In the past the E3 PC Gaming Show was rather boring (imo). But I'm curious about Valve's announcement. — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) June 7, 2021

Here are some of the things it will feature:

Exclusive content and information on Naraka Bladepoint

Dying Light 2 Stay Human presentation

A new game from Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studio

Orcs Must Die! big news

Hello Neighbor 2 new gameplay

Pixelated Milk will be making a new announcement

New Blood Interactive will get new content

The next Shiro Games title

Exclusive content from Chenobylite and All In! Games

EVE Academy announcement

Humankind, from SEGA, reveal and announcement

Chivalry 2 announcement

New trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade-Swansong

Dying Light 2. Image via Wccftech

It's safe to say that this will be a huge event for PC gaming. The entire event is huge for gaming in general, but this show will focus on PC and will provide gamers with all sorts of things to look forward to. Some of these games, like Humankind and the Shiro Games title, are highly anticipated. Others are still big news, as fans and players always appreciate information or gameplay on their favorite games.

In a new twist, this year's PC Gaming Show will take place where no gaming show has gone before: outer space. According to PC Gamer, "When a StarCraft legend says 'Hop in my spaceship,' you don't say no."

2020 was a tumultuous year, and it resulted in the cancelation of E3. Fans were naturally disappointed, but it appears this year is primed to make up for last year's loss. With so many big things on the horizon, it's going to be a good year for gaming.

