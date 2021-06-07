PC Gaming Show at E3: What players can expect

The PC Gaming Show is coming to E3. E3 is the biggest event of the year for gamers. It's here that new games, new updates, new features, and even new accessories get announced. E3 will be held on Saturday, June 12th, through Tuesday, June 15th, meaning gamers have less than a week to prepare for it. The PC Gaming Show will be held in the middle of the event.
The event will be streamed on many platforms like Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Steam, and others. It will be seen on the same day as Microsoft, Bethesda, Square Enix, and Back 4 Blood. The PC Gaming Show will air on Sunday from 2:30-5:30 pm PST (Monday 3:00-6:00 am IST).
What to expect at the PC Gaming Show
The PC Gaming Show is about as packed an event as there is at E3. The lineup features 39 games and other things.
Steam will also make an announcement about Valve at the show.
Here are some of the things it will feature:
- Exclusive content and information on Naraka Bladepoint
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human presentation
- A new game from Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studio
- Orcs Must Die! big news
- Hello Neighbor 2 new gameplay
- Pixelated Milk will be making a new announcement
- New Blood Interactive will get new content
- The next Shiro Games title
- Exclusive content from Chenobylite and All In! Games
- EVE Academy announcement
- Humankind, from SEGA, reveal and announcement
- Chivalry 2 announcement
- New trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade-Swansong
It's safe to say that this will be a huge event for PC gaming. The entire event is huge for gaming in general, but this show will focus on PC and will provide gamers with all sorts of things to look forward to. Some of these games, like Humankind and the Shiro Games title, are highly anticipated. Others are still big news, as fans and players always appreciate information or gameplay on their favorite games.
In a new twist, this year's PC Gaming Show will take place where no gaming show has gone before: outer space. According to PC Gamer, "When a StarCraft legend says 'Hop in my spaceship,' you don't say no."
2020 was a tumultuous year, and it resulted in the cancelation of E3. Fans were naturally disappointed, but it appears this year is primed to make up for last year's loss. With so many big things on the horizon, it's going to be a good year for gaming.