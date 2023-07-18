Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for Steam Deck

Naraka Bladepoint is the latest free-to-play action battle royale in the market. The game can be played on the Steam Deck thanks to the ProtonDB translation layer. Although the developers haven't rolled out the game officially on the handheld console, users can expect smooth gameplay at 60 FPS and more without major hiccups.

The game features many graphics settings, like any other high-profile release on Windows PC. Gamers can customize these settings to fine-tune the Naraka experience according to their preferences.

Since choosing the best settings can be problematic for some, we will list the optimal combinations in this article. The list will include settings for both 30 FPS and 60 FPS experiences.

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck packs enough graphics rendering horsepower to run Naraka in the high settings without dropping a frame below 30 FPS. However, with some finer adjustments to the graphics options, gamers can expect rock-solid 30 FPS performance in the melee battle royale game.

The best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for the Steam Deck are as follows:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 Max frame rate: 30

30 Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: Off

Off Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: High

High Tessellation: High

High Effects: High

High Textures: High

High Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Low

Low Screen space reflections: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Light: Medium

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

60 FPS in Naraka Bladepoint can be challenging for the Steam Deck. However, by relying on some of the lowest settings in the title, gamers can expect consistent frame times below 16ms.

The following graphics settings work best in Naraka for 60 FPS:

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Low

Low Effects: Lowest

Lowest Textures: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric clouds: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: Low

Low Screen space reflections: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: Low

Low Post-processing: Lowest

Lowest Light: Low

Naraka Bladepoint still doesn't support DirectX 12, which will help the Steam Deck squeeze some more performance out of its AMD APU. However, the game plays pretty well on the handheld gaming console as of now, with the latest ProtonDB beta update applied. Thus, framerates won't be a major problem in this title.