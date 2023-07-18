Is Naraka Bladepoint on Xbox One?

Naraka Bladepoint, the unique melee-focused battle royale game from 24 Entertainment and NetEase Games Global, recently saw a massive influx of new players after becoming free-to-play. Alongside the new free-to-play structure, NetEase Games finally released the multiplayer title on PlayStation 4 and 5. While it's a battle royale, Naraka Bladepoint stands out due to its unique approach to combat and robust character customization system.

Despite initially coming with an entry fee, Naraka amassed quite a large playerbase. The game going free-to-play will attract even more players to its unique battle royale loop. This is doubly true, thanks to its release on the consoles. Although the free-to-play version is heavily marketed for the PlayStation consoles, very little is communicated regarding the Xbox variants.

And thus, many players might be curious whether the free-to-play battle royale game is available on Xbox, especially the previous-gen systems, i.e., Xbox One.

Can you play Naraka Bladepoint on Xbox One?

Alongside the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S release, Naraka Bladepoint is also available on Xbox One (and One X). While the game might not look as impressive as the current-gen versions (PS5 and Xbox Series), the Xbox One variant still holds up pretty well and is perfectly playable, with a steady framerate and output resolution.

Even on the aging Xbox One S, NetEase's melee-focused battle royale plays and looks roughly the same as its current-gen cousins, i.e., Xbox Series X|S. However, the framerate and resolution target for the Xbox One version is admittedly lower than the Series consoles. The same is also true for the PlayStation 4 version.

Naraka Bladepoint's approach to its combat system is easily its most stand-out feature. While the game features ranged combat, its main focus is on PvP melee, which is flashy and fun. Apart from the melee-focused gameplay, Naraka also features some really breathtaking visuals and environmental design.

With the game finally being available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, without an entry fee attached, it will be quite easy for players to find filled lobbies and matches without having to wait in long queues. Naraka also supports crossplay across all platforms, albeit with some caveats.