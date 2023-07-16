Best melee weapons to use in Naraka Bladepoint

The battle-royale genre has been revitalized with the recent F2P adaptation of Naraka Bladepoint. The underrated melee action multiplayer game has been slowly rising in popularity due to its incredibly low barrier of entry. Newcomers will be interested in its quirks and basics. However, the first key factor is picking the right weapon for the job.

Naraka Bladepoint offers many options to cater to all kinds of playstyles. These range from bows, pistols, and cannons to greatswords, spears, and daggers.

Here are the 5 best melee weapons in Naraka Bladepoint

1) Dagger

The dagger is for speedy attackers (Image via NetEase/Sportskeeda)

Daggers are a popular weapon across all video games and unsurprisingly excel here too. Its agility allows for stringing together quick combos that can be hard to react to for many opponents in multiplayer.

Best of all, its combo strings can push players away at the end of the attack. Combine this with its swift dash attack and Soulbreak counterattack, and a Dagger user can easily keep the foes on their toes.

2) Longsword

The Longsword is deadlier than it looks (Image via NetEase/Sportskeeda)

The Longsword is another iconic weapon. It is a fast-striking weapon that also has good reach. It can release projectiles that either hit in a wide arc or in a vertical spread to allow countering foes who think they can find a window of opportunity.

However, experienced users can punish this, so be wary. Combine with different Souljades to drastically alter how players approach striking their opponents in battle. Players who are just beginning the game may want to pick this weapon.

3) Nunchuck

The Nunchuck is a solid alternative to the Dagger (Image via NetEase/Sportskeeda)

Nunchucks are similar to daggers in the sense that they are fast weapons that can be deadly in the right user's hands. But it is the Biding Fury mechanic exclusive to this weapon that makes it stand out from the rest in Naraka Bladepoint.

Being hit by an incoming attack or blocking/parrying them allows gaining a bar on the gauge. This can be consumed to extend combos into deadly ones, like the Dragon Flurry, which hits both fast and hard.

4) Polesword

Keep enemies at arm's length with the Polesword (Image via NetEase/Sportskeeda)

The Polesword is a direct upgrade for Greatsword fans in Naraka Bladepoint. This has high reach and dishes out great damage. Combine it with the grapple hook to pounce in for sweeping attacks that will be hard to deal with.

The Stone Form allows continuing combos even after being interrupted by clashes. Throw in the Unyielding Hilt counterattack to turn the tide of battle. Be wary of its slow swings and reliance on Focus attacks that can be parried.

5) Staff

The Staff can be a delightful surprise for new players (Image via NetEase/Sportskeeda)

Players who love the Polesword or other pole-based weapons in Naraka Bladepoint may want to check out the staff as well. It not only allows performing fast combos but also allows users to move quickly.

The Stanchion-Rising Cloud allows users to hang off the staff while it stands vertically. Combo this into Heaven's Uproar, which will unleash a massive three-stage combo. Experimenting with combos to mastering them is the key to being unstoppable with this weapon.

Naraka Bladepoint is now available to play on PC, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.