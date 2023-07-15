How to create a new character in Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint provides an action-packed battle royale experience where up to 60 players can engage in PvP gameplay, battling against each other. The game offers a distinctive combat system inspired by martial arts and many weapons, both melee and ranged. Players can further enhance their combat abilities with a variety of skills. Naraka Bladepoint offers various gameplay features that can captivate players for extended periods.

Additionally, the game provides various customization options, allowing players to tailor their experience according to their preferences. Naraka Bladepoint provides an outstanding character creation option that allows players to personalize their characters remarkably. The character creation features are so comprehensive that players can create a character closely resembling a real person.

Naraka Bladepoint guide: How to create a character

Select Heroes to initiate the character customization process (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

When you start Naraka Bladepoint, you will encounter various choices, namely:

Home

Heroes

Talents

Weapons

Rank

Inventory

Tidal

Shop

Custom Match

You will be presented with different Classes (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

To start customizing your character, click on the Heroes option. Once you select Heroes, you will be presented with different Classes. Choose the desired Class you want to create a character for, and then click on Customization, located at the bottom of the Class tab. From there, you will find a range of options that you can modify.

Select these options and make the desired edits (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

There will be ten options, each offering a variety of settings for your character's appearance. Select these options and make the edits to create your character's desired look. Furthermore, whenever you customize a character's appearance for a specific class, it will be saved in a different slot, allowing you to select and edit them at any point.

It will be saved in a customization tab (Image via NetEase Games Montreal)

Naraka Bladepoint stands out due to its character customization features and selection options. It allows players the freedom to create and modify their characters without limitations. If you ever tire of playing a particular character, you can easily choose the same character but with a different appearance from the saved slots option.

This game boasts an incredibly expansive customization feature, widely regarded by the community as the pinnacle of character creation in online multiplayer gaming. You can design a character according to your style by selecting the creation feature.

If you're looking for a game that allows you to demonstrate your skill in character creation, then this game is likely the optimal choice. Moreover, the game incorporates a Smart Customization feature, enabling you to include any faces during editing. To achieve this, you upload a picture from your computer. Consequently, this game provides players with innovative options to develop unique characters.

