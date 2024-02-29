All Network Icons in Overwatch 2 explained

While playing heated matches, players may have noticed certain Network Icons in Overwatch 2. These appear in the top left corner of the screen, signaling the user's connectivity status or if the network is unstable. Without any further descriptors or details to go on, it can be confusing to know what these mean. Players may find themselves scratching their heads in case any connection problems arise.

This guide should end any confusion among players, as it describes every network indicator in the game. Here's everything players should know:

What do Network Icons in Overwatch 2 mean?

All network icons in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To summarize, there are four network icons in Overwatch 2 that players should be aware of. They are:

Client-server delay: This is indicated by the icon with a thunderbolt sign. represents the buffer time between the client and server for representing character movement for players. If it pulses, players may experience rubberbanding.

This is indicated by the icon with a thunderbolt sign. represents the buffer time between the client and server for representing character movement for players. If it pulses, players may experience rubberbanding. Packet loss: As the name suggests, the icon indicates three packets. If this appears on-screen, it indicates packet loss that may be occurring, resulting in missed game information from the computer to the game server, such as hits not registering.

As the name suggests, the icon indicates three packets. If this appears on-screen, it indicates packet loss that may be occurring, resulting in missed game information from the computer to the game server, such as hits not registering. Client-side disconnect: This black-and-white disconnect icon appears when the game servers have not received information from the client for a long period. This occurs before being disconnected from the lobby server.

This black-and-white disconnect icon appears when the game servers have not received information from the client for a long period. This occurs before being disconnected from the lobby server. Server-side disconnect: This red disconnect icon appears when the client has not heard from the game server for an extended period. When it occurs, players can anticipate being disconnected from the game.

It should be noted that the thresholds for the first two icons are set to low, so players may see them pop up even if there are no significant issues or any at all. This is all players need to know about the various network icons in Overwatch 2.

Is Overwatch 2 facing network issues lately?

The game is known to face outages and disconnects, even during the ongoing Season 9; developer Blizzard Entertainment recently had to face a DDOS attack. It was resolved fairly quickly; however, that did not stop players from facing login and connection issues.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.