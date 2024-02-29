Is Overwatch 2 suffering DDOS attacks? Possible issues, fixes, and more

Recently, a DDOS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attack hit Blizzard Entertainment and rendered games like Overwatch 2 unplayable. Players reported issues with login, connectivity, and latency in the 5v5 multiplayer hero shooter game. Furthermore, it also affected the developer's other highly popular online title: World of Warcraft.

What remains to be seen is if the issue persists. In the meantime, here is everything players need to know about the DDOS attack.

When did the Overwatch 2 DDOS attack happen?

The problem arose a few hours ago, with the player base seemingly being kicked out of Battle.net. I also had my account logged out and faced issues signing into Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment soon made a post highlighting the happenings on their official Support social media accounts.

While the issue was seemingly resolved quickly by the developers and servers are back to normal, the issue affected players engaged in online gameplay at that moment. Some players even reported being temporarily banned from Overwatch 2 Competitive due to the disconnect. Although this cannot be helped at this point, thankfully, those at the end of the banhammer need not wait longer as the ban's cooldown is short.

How to fix Overwatch 2 connectivity issues

Perhaps these methods will help players out (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While things are stable now, there is a small possibility that players may still face connectivity problems. Here are a couple of network remedies recommended by Blizzard Entertainment:

Reset connection:

Restart the router and/or other network devices and check if the game becomes more stable

For wireless connections, shut down unnecessary applications that further hog network bandwidth

Release/Renew IP and flush DNS:

Type CMD into the Windows search bar

Right-click on Command Prompt and select "Run as Administrator"

Type "ipconfig /release" (minus the apostrophes) and press Enter key

After the IP Release notification, type "ipconfig /renew" and press Enter key

After the IP Renew and re-establishment notification, type "ipconfig /flushdns" and press Enter

Once all steps are done, close the prompt and restart the game

Hopefully, these methods will help players who are struggling with network problems to have a stable experience in the game.

